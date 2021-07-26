Live
News|Internet

Russian regulator blocks Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny’s website

Authorities move to bar access to websites linked to opposition leader as September parliamentary election nears.

Navalny, 44, is Russian President Vladimir Putin's most prominent domestic opponent [File: Anton Vaganov/Reuters]
Navalny, 44, is Russian President Vladimir Putin's most prominent domestic opponent [File: Anton Vaganov/Reuters]
26 Jul 2021

Russian authorities have blocked access to jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny’s website ahead of an upcoming parliamentary poll, along with those of 48 other individuals and organisations affiliated with him.

Monday’s move came after a Russian court last month approved a prosecutor’s request to declare organisations linked to Navalny as “extremist”, in effect outlawing them and preventing his allies from taking part in September’s election to the State Duma lower house.

Russian Internet regulator Roskomnadzor said in a statement to Reuters it had moved to block navalny.com, the banned movement’s main website, and others inside Russia, at the request of the prosecutor general.

It said the sites helped the movements covered by the court ban to distribute propaganda and continue their illegal activities.

Condemning the move, Navalny’s team said on social media it expected the authorities would soon target its so-called smart voting website, which advises people how to vote tactically to try to unseat candidates from the ruling United Russia party.

“(They) have decided to completely wipe us out of the Internet,” Navalny’s associate Maria Pevchikh tweeted.

Leonid Volkov, a Navalny ally, said he and others would soon explain what people should do to try to avoid website blocks.

Kremlin cracks down on opponents

Navalny, 44, is President Vladimir Putin’s most prominent domestic critic.

He is currently serving a two-and-a-half-year jail sentence for alleged parole violations relating to a 2014 embezzlement conviction he dismisses as fabricated.

He was arrested in January upon his return to Russia from Germany, where he spent five months recovering from a nerve agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin.

His jailing has increased strains in Russia’s relations with Western powers, including the United States, United Kingdom and European Union, which have called for him to be freed.

Navalny’s imprisonment also sparked a wave of mass protests earlier this year across Russia’s 11 time zones, in what appeared to be a major challenge for the Kremlin.

The authorities responded with mass arrests of demonstrators and the criminal prosecution of Navalny’s closest associates.

In recent months, the Kremlin has also upped pressure on opposition supporters, independent journalists and human rights activists in Russia ahead of the upcoming September poll.

The vote is widely seen as an important part of Putin’s efforts to cement his rule before the 2024 presidential election.

The 68-year-old Russian leader, who has been in power for more than 20 years, pushed through constitutional changes last year that would potentially allow him to hold onto power until 2036.

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from News

COVID-19 Delta surge in US leads to new restrictions, jab push

People wear masks around Times Square, as cases of the infectious coronavirus Delta variant continue to rise in New York City, New York, July 23, 2021 [Eduardo Munoz/Reuters]

Sandstorm causes multiple vehicle crash in Utah, killing 8

The scene of a fatal pileup, Sunday, July 25, 2021, on Interstate 15 in Millard County, near the town of Kanosh, Utah. [Utah Highway Patrol via AP]

Al Jazeera condemns raid on its office by Tunisian forces

The headquarters of Al Jazeera Media Network, in Doha, Qatar [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]

Saudi Arabia suspends $2B sale of desalination plant

The Ras Al Khair desalination and power facility on Saudi Arabia’s east coast had cost more than $7bn to build and Saudi Arabia was hoping to raise about $2bn by selling a 60 percent stake, two people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg news [File: Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters]
Most Read

Indonesia extends COVID curbs by a week as hospitals deluged

Less than 7 percent of Indonesia&#39;s population of 270 million has been fully vaccinated [Chideer Mahyuddin/AFP]

Get ready for biggest criminal trial in Vatican’s modern history

A once-powerful cardinal and nine other people are accused of bleeding the Holy See of tens of millions of dollars in donations through bad investments, deals with shady money managers and apparent favours to friends and family [File: Gregorio Borgia/AP Photo]

Tunisian president orders night curfew until Aug 27: Live

Police officers stand guard as supporters of Tunisia&#39;s president, Kais Saied, gather outside the parliament building in Tunis [Zoubeir Souissi/Reuters]

What you need to know about Tunisia’s political crisis

The coronavirus pandemic has exacerbated Tunisia’s economic woes as unemployment surged and state services declined [Zoubeir Souissi/Reuters]