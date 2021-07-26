Former premier and billionaire businessman Mikati looks set to receive the majority of the votes.

Beirut, Lebanon – President Michel Aoun has started consultations with the parliamentary bloc with the aim of finding a new prime minister-designate.

Talks began at 10:30am (07:30 GMT) on Monday at the Baabda Palace and will continue until late afternoon.

Former premier and billionaire businessman Najib Mikati, who heads a three-member parliamentary bloc for the Azm Movement, looks set to receive the majority of votes.

Aoun has already met Mikati and former prime minister Saad Hariri, who endorsed Mikati on Sunday saying that the country urgently “needs a government”.

The candidate with the most votes will be appointed the new prime minister-designate and tasked with forming a government.

Along with Hariri and other former prime ministers Fouad Siniora, and Tammam Salam, Mikati has been backed by top Sunni political leaders.

In a statement on Sunday, Siniora said the endorsement is on the basis that he would form a technocratic government that would enact economic and structural reforms, and reopen bailout talks with the International Monetary Fund.

Speaker Nabih Berri and the Amal Movement also backed Mikati, and fellow Shia party Hezbollah is likely to follow suit after Mikati met with the political coordinator for party leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

Druze-majority Progressive Socialist Party has endorsed Mikati as well.

However, the Tripoli businessman lacks support from the majority of Christian parliamentarians. The Lebanese Forces’ 15 MPs announced that they would not name a candidate, while the Free Patriotic Movement’s 31 MPs have reportedly opposed Mikati as an option, seeing him as too close to Hariri.





In Lebanon’s political system, the post of prime minister is held by a Sunni Muslim, the presidency is held by a Maronite Christian, and the speaker of parliament is a Shia Muslim.

The country has been without a full-fledged government for almost a year since caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab resigned following the Beirut Port explosion last August.

Lebanon continues to struggle with a crippling financial crisis that has pushed half its population into poverty and devalued the Lebanese pound by more than 90 percent.

The international community has repeatedly called on Lebanon to form a government committed to enacting structural reforms in order to unlock development loans and aid to restructure and recover its economy.

In October 2020, Hariri returned as prime minister-designate but was unable to agree with President Aoun about the size and sectarian distribution of a reformist and technocratic government. He resigned 10 days ago as a result of the nine-month political deadlock.

Mikati previously held two terms as Lebanon’s prime minister; first in a caretaker government for three months in 2005, then in a full-fledged government from April 2011 until February 2014.

He was also minister of public works and transportation in 1998. He heads the Azm Movement party and is one of its three MPs currently in Parliament.

In late 2019, Lebanese prosecutor Ghada Aoun brought charges against Mikati, his brother Taha and son Maher, and Bank Audi for illicit profiteering via subsidised housing loans. The Mikatis argued that the charges were politically motivated.