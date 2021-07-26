Live
News|Infrastructure

Last victim of Florida Surfside condo collapse identified

Last victim brings death toll at the partial building collapse to 98.

A man places flowers on a makeshift memorial for the victims of the Surfside's Champlain Towers South condominium collapse in Miami, Florida, US [File: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters]
A man places flowers on a makeshift memorial for the victims of the Surfside's Champlain Towers South condominium collapse in Miami, Florida, US [File: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters]
26 Jul 2021

The final victim of the condo building collapse in Florida has been identified, a relative said Monday, more than a month after the middle-of-the-night catastrophe that ultimately claimed 98 lives.

Estelle Hedaya, an outgoing 54-year-old with a love of travel, was the last victim identified, ending what her relatives described as a torturous four-week wait. Her younger brother, Ikey Hedaya, confirmed the identification to The Associated Press. The news came just days after rescuers officially concluded the painstaking and emotionally heavy task of removing layers of dangerous debris and pulling out dozens of bodies.

“She always mentioned God anytime she was struggling with anything,” he said. “She had reached a different level spiritually, which allowed her to excel in all other areas.”

Her brother said he is drawing strength from God, just as he had seen his sister do in troubling times. A funeral was scheduled for Tuesday.

The partially collapsed Champlain Towers South residential building was demolished to make recovery efforts easier [File: Marco Bello/Reuters]

The site of the June 24 collapse at the oceanside Champlain Towers South has been mostly swept flat, the rubble moved to a Miami warehouse. Although forensic scientists are still at work, including examining the debris at the warehouse, authorities said there are no more bodies to be found where the building once stood.

In the end, crews found no evidence that anyone who was found dead had survived the initial collapse, Fire Chief Alan Cominsky has said.

Search teams spent weeks battling the hazards of the rubble, including an unstable portion of the building that teetered above, a recurring fire and Florida’s stifling summer heat and thunderstorms. They went through more than 13,000 metric tonnes of broken concrete and rebar before finally declaring the mission complete.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue’s urban search-and-rescue team pulled away from the site Friday in a convoy of fire trucks and other vehicles, slowly driving to their headquarters. The fire chief saluted their bravery, saying they had worked 12-hour shifts while camping out at the site and also dealing with the heavy emotional burden.

 

Linda March, a 58-year-old lawyer and fellow former New Yorker, was close friends with Hedaya. Oddly, the two were the last three victims to be identified, along with 24-year-old Anastasia Gromova of Canada.

Leah Sutton, who knew Hedaya since birth and considered herself a second mother to her, said she and March were both “forces to be reckoned with”.

“My two beautiful amazing fearless friends saved for last, have to believe there was a reason for them to be last,” she said Monday. “Estelle’s love of God was unbelievable and unwavering.”

The dead included members of the area’s large Orthodox Jewish community, the sister of Paraguay’s first lady, her family and their nanny, along with an entire family of four that included a local salesman, his wife and their two young daughters, four and 11, who were buried in the same coffin.

Meanwhile, it is unclear what will happen at the collapse site. A judge presiding over several lawsuits filed in the collapse aftermath wants the property sold at market rates, which would bring in an estimated $100m or more. Some condo owners want to rebuild, and others say a memorial should be erected to remember the dead.

Source: AP

Related

More from News

Bosnian Serbs to boycott country’s central institutions

Following news of a ban on genocide denial, Milorad Dodik, the Serb member of the Bosnian joint presidency, threatened &#39;dissolution&#39; of the country [File: Elvis Barukcic/AFP]

Biden, Kadhimi seal agreement to end US combat mission in Iraq

US President Joe Biden greets Iraq&#39;s Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi during a bilateral meeting in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, US [Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters]

Jupiter rising: SpaceX just scored another major NASA contract

A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket, carrying the Arabsat 6A communications satellite, lifts off from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida in 2019 [File: Thom Baur/Reuters]

Migrant boat capsizes off Libya coast, 57 presumed dead: UN

Most Read

Indonesia extends COVID curbs by a week as hospitals deluged

Less than 7 percent of Indonesia&#39;s population of 270 million has been fully vaccinated [Chideer Mahyuddin/AFP]

Get ready for biggest criminal trial in Vatican’s modern history

A once-powerful cardinal and nine other people are accused of bleeding the Holy See of tens of millions of dollars in donations through bad investments, deals with shady money managers and apparent favours to friends and family [File: Gregorio Borgia/AP Photo]

The Taliban explained

The Taliban has set up a parallel state calling it the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan with their own white flag [File: Parwiz/Reuters]

Tunisian Prime Minister says will hand over responsibility: Live

Police officers stand guard as supporters of Tunisia&#39;s president, Kais Saied, gather outside the parliament building in Tunis [Zoubeir Souissi/Reuters]