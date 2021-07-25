Two international airports in the Chinese city of Shanghai have canceled all flights as authorities banned outdoor activities ahead of Typhoon In-fa’s expected landfall.

The typhoon is set to hit Zhejiang province, south of Shanghai, on Sunday afternoon, with rainfall of 250-350 millimeters (10 to 14 inches), the national weather bureau announced.

“People should not willingly go outdoors,” the bureau said.

The typhoon comes as central China is still reeling from record flooding that killed at least 58, cut off power and forced the relocation of more than 1 million people.

“We will make every effort to ensure the safety of people’s lives and property, and do everything to minimize disaster losses, and strive to achieve the goal of no deaths and few injuries and economic losses,” said Yuan Jiajun, the Zhejiang province Communist Party secretary, during an inspection of preparations on Saturday, official media reported.

Buses and passenger airplanes are parked on the tarmac after all flights were canceled at Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, China, Sunday, July 25, 2021 [Andy Wong/ AP]

People cross the street in the wind and rain along in Ningbo on July 25, 2021, as Typhoon In-Fa lashes the eastern coast of China [Hector Retamal/ AFP]

The typhoon earlier dumped rain on Taiwan and knocked down tree branches but no deaths or injuries were reported. It was packing sustained winds of 155 kilometers (95 miles) per hour with gusts up to 191 kph (120 mph).

Hundreds of flights at Shanghai Pudong and Shanghai Hongqiao airports were canceled and more were expected to be canceled on Monday, state TV reported on its website.

The international airport in Hangzhou, southwest of Shanghai, also canceled flights.

The Shanghai government closed parks and the riverfront Bund district, a popular tourist area, and said it would slow its subway trains. Authorities in Hangzhou also warned residents that underground trains would be suspended.

Train service to Ningbo, a port city south of Shanghai, was also suspended, according to state TV. The Zhoushan Bridge that connects islands near Ningbo was closed. Schools, markets and businesses in Zhejiang province were ordered earlier to close.

On Saturday, large container ships were moved from Yangshan Port in Shanghai, one of the world’s busiest shipping centers. State TV said a ship lock in Nantong, which abuts Shanghai to the north, stopped releasing vessels into the Yangtze River.

Meanwhile in central China, the death toll rose to 58 after record rains hit the major city of Zhengzhou on Tuesday, state TV reported.

The rains flooded a Zhengzhou subway tunnel where at least 12 people died, knocked out power to a hospital and other buildings and left streets filled with mud.

Rescuers used bulldozers and rubber boats to evacuate residents of areas that still were underwater, according to the Shanghai news outlet The Paper.