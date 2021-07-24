Live
News|Crime

Ecuador prison riots death toll rise to 27

President Guillermo Lasso issues order ‘to mobilise all necessary human and economic resources’ to re-establish order after deadly incident.

President Guillermo Lasso had issued the order 'to mobilize all necessary human and economic resources to re-establish order' in Ecuador's prisons [Johanna Alarcon/Reuters]
President Guillermo Lasso had issued the order 'to mobilize all necessary human and economic resources to re-establish order' in Ecuador's prisons [Johanna Alarcon/Reuters]
24 Jul 2021

Ecuador has raised to 27 the number of inmates killed in riots in two jails this week that forced the government to declare a state of emergency.

President Guillermo Lasso had issued the order “to mobilise all necessary human and economic resources to re-establish order” in Ecuador’s prisons after violence erupted on Wednesday at jails in Guayas, in southwestern Ecuador, and Cotopaxi, in the centre of the country.

The SNAI prisons management body posted on social media on Friday that “19 inmates are reported dead, one of them by hanging” in the Cotopaxi prison.

Eight inmates were reported killed at the Guayas prison.

Authorities initially reported 22 deaths in the riots, and 57 others wounded, among them eight police officers, one of whom was raped.

Soldiers arrive outside the Cotopaxi No 1 penitentiary after several inmates were killed during a riot, in Latacunga on Thursday [Johanna Alarcon/Reuters]

Cotopaxi Governor Oswaldo Coronel explained at a news conference that the previously uncounted bodies had been recovered on Thursday night and were therefore not included in the first toll.

The SNAI also said 86 escaped Cotopaxi inmates had been recaptured, without specifying how many had escaped.

The two jails previously experienced violent riots in February, when clashes between rival gangs vying for control of the country’s main prisons left 79 inmates dead in a single day.

Ecuador’s prison system has about 60 facilities designed for 29,000 inmates but is burdened by overcrowding and staffing shortages.

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Ecuador has used alternative sentences for minor offences as a means of easing its prison population, which reduced overcrowding from 42 percent to 30 percent.

Ecuador’s human rights ombudsman said there were 103 killings in Ecuador’s prisons in 2020.

Source: AFP

Related

More from News

US dials back probe of Chinese scientists on visa fraud charges

The Justice Department said in a statement that it was dismissing the cases in the &#39;interest of justice&#39; [File: Andrew Kelly/Reuters]

Protest erupts at Myanmar’s Insein prison amid COVID outbreak

The protest on Friday was one of the first of its kind since the February 1 coup in the Southeast Asian country, where people across the country demonstrate daily against military rule [File: Sai Aung Main/AFP]

Biden approves $100m emergency funds to resettle Afghan refugees

The United States is preparing to begin evacuating thousands of Afghan applicants for special immigration visas (SIVs) who are at risk from the Taliban because they worked for the US government [File: Mohammad Ismail/Reuters]

Dow closes above 35,000 as US stocks rebound from jitters

Wall Street finished at fresh record highs to close out a week that opened with a stumble [File: Richard Drew/AP]
Most Read

Can Israel criminalise Ben & Jerry’s ice cream in the US?

Ben Cohen, left, and Jerry Greenfield, co-founders of Ben & Jerry&#39;s ice cream, are known for promoting social causes [File: Patrick Semansky/AP Photo]

India’s weight-loss guru Rujuta Diwekar on why grandma knows best

In the age of intermittent fasting, keto diets, morning detox juices and CEOs surviving on one meal a day, Rujuta Diwekar holds up Indian grandmothers as the ideal to be imitated [Photo courtesy of Rujuta Diwekar]
OPINION

Canada is deporting its ‘guardian angels’

Asylum seeker Mamadou Konaté, who worked as a janitor at three elderly care homes in Montreal at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, is now facing the threat of deportation. On July 6, Konaté addressed a crowd gathered in front of Prime Minister Trudeau&#39;s constituency office in Montreal to protest essential worker deportations [Stacy Lee]

Taliban: ‘No one wants a civil war’ in Afghanistan

Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen who is also a member of the group&#39;s negotiating team [File: Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]