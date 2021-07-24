Live
News|Human Rights

Amnesty seeks moratorium on surveillance technology

The rights group warns of ‘devastating impact of the poorly regulated spyware industry on human rights worldwide’.

The NSO Group's Pegasus software is at the centre of a storm after a list of about 50,000 potential surveillance targets was leaked [File: Mario Goldman/AFP]
The NSO Group's Pegasus software is at the centre of a storm after a list of about 50,000 potential surveillance targets was leaked [File: Mario Goldman/AFP]
24 Jul 2021

Allegations that governments used phone malware supplied by an Israeli firm to spy on journalists, activists and heads of state have “exposed a global human rights crisis”, Amnesty International said, asking for a moratorium on the sale and use of surveillance technology.

In a Friday statement, the NGO warned of “the devastating impact of the poorly regulated spyware industry on human rights worldwide”.

The NSO Group’s Pegasus software – able to switch on a phone’s camera or microphone and harvest its data – is at the centre of a storm after a list of about 50,000 potential surveillance targets was leaked to rights groups.

Amnesty International and French media nonprofit Forbidden Stories collaborated with several media companies, including the Washington Post, the Guardian and Le Monde, to analyse and publish the list.

French President Emmanuel Macron, who was on the list of alleged targets, had to change his phone and number.

“Not only does it expose the risk and harm to those individuals unlawfully targeted, but also the extremely destabilising consequences on global human rights and the security of the digital environment at large,” Agnes Callamard, Amnesty’s Secretary General, said in the statement.

Israel group NSO “is just one company”.

“This is a dangerous industry that has operated on the edges of legality for too long, and this cannot be allowed to continue,” she said.

“Now, we urgently need greater regulation over the cyber-surveillance industry, accountability for human rights violations and abuses, and greater oversight over this shadowy industry.”

Amnesty called for an immediate moratorium on any export, sale, transfer and use of surveillance technology “until there is a human rights-compliant regulatory framework in place”.

“The fact that world and other political leaders themselves may have come into the spyware technology’s crosshairs will hopefully serve as a long-overdue wake-up call for them and states worldwide to step up and regulate this industry,” Callamard said.

The list of alleged targets includes at least 180 journalists, 600 politicians, 85 human rights activists and 65 business leaders.

NSO insists its software is only intended for use in fighting terrorism and other crimes, and that it exports to 45 countries, with approval from the Israeli government.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

Related

More from News

US-China talks come at time of heightened tension

Chinese and US flags flutter outside a company building in Shanghai, China, April 14, 2021. [File: Aly Song/Reuters]

Are democratic reforms at risk in Tanzania?

Mbowe (C) arrives at Kisutu Magistrate&#39;s Court [File: Emmanuel Herman/Reuters]

‘Out Bolsonaro!’: More protests in Brazil over COVID crisis

A protester holds a banner reading, &#39;Out Bolsonaro! Impeachment Now!&#39; during a demonstration in Rio de Janeiro on July 24 [Ricardo Moraes/Reuters]

Outrage after Uganda MPs get $30m to buy cars amid COVID crisis

Museveni recently announced curbs on movement and shuttered schools, churches and bars [File: Badru Katumba/AFP]
Most Read
OPINION

Canada is deporting its ‘guardian angels’

Asylum seeker Mamadou Konaté, who worked as a janitor at three elderly care homes in Montreal at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, is now facing the threat of deportation. On July 6, Konaté addressed a crowd gathered in front of Prime Minister Trudeau&#39;s constituency office in Montreal to protest essential worker deportations [Stacy Lee]

Afghanistan imposes night curfew to curb Taliban advance

The curfew will be effective between 10pm and 4am local time [File: Mohammad Ismail/Reuters]

Can Israel criminalise Ben & Jerry’s ice cream in the US?

Ben Cohen, left, and Jerry Greenfield, co-founders of Ben & Jerry&#39;s ice cream, are known for promoting social causes [File: Patrick Semansky/AP Photo]

India’s weight-loss guru Rujuta Diwekar on why grandma knows best

In the age of intermittent fasting, keto diets, morning detox juices and CEOs surviving on one meal a day, Rujuta Diwekar holds up Indian grandmothers as the ideal to be imitated [Photo courtesy of Rujuta Diwekar]