Live
News|Cybercrime

Hungary prosecutors open investigation into Pegasus spying claims

Move comes after media reports claim Hungarian journalists, lawyers and critics of PM Viktor Orban targeted by spyware.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government has said it is not aware of the surveillance activity seemingly linked to Budapest reported in international media outlets in recent days [File: Darko Vojinovic/AP]
Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government has said it is not aware of the surveillance activity seemingly linked to Budapest reported in international media outlets in recent days [File: Darko Vojinovic/AP]
22 Jul 2021

Hungarian prosecutors have opened a probe into suspected unlawful surveillance following multiple complaints in the wake of allegations of misuse of the Israeli-made Pegasus spyware.

The Budapest Regional Investigation Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement on Thursday that the investigation would examine “the so-called Pegasus case, under the suspicion of the crime of gathering unauthorised secret information”.

“The task of the investigation is to establish the facts and to determine whether and, if so, what crime has taken place,” it added.

The probe came after an investigation published on Sunday by a coalition of media organisations claimed the Pegasus spyware made and licensed by Israeli company NSO had been used by governments in several countries around the world to infiltrate the smartphones of potentially thousands of people.

Hungary was the only European Union country listed as a potential user of the software.

The Hungarian investigative website Direkt36, part of the media consortium that published the expose, said a list of more than 300 Hungarian phone numbers suspected to have been targeted using the software included those of journalists, business people, lawyers and people critical of Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s government.

The reports did not identify the parties alleged to have deployed the spyware, but critics have long accused Orban, a self-styled “illiberal”, of undermining basic rights such as press freedoms since he assumed office in 2010.

Budapest dismisses allegations

Hungarian police said this week they had received two complaints about the alleged abuses, one from a private individual and one from a politician.

But Hungarian officials have dismissed the allegations made in the media reports, calling them “unsubstantiated”.

On Monday, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said the government was not aware of the surveillance activity reported in international media, adding that the Information Office, an intelligence agency under his supervision, had not used Pegasus.

Interior Minister Sandor Pinter said Hungary “has always acted in accordance with the law”.

Orban’s chief of staff, Gergely Gulyas, echoed Pinter’s remarks at a weekly press briefing, stating that details about Hungarian government surveillance activity were “not public information”.

“In such issues there is only one question to be examined, namely whether intelligence gathering took place lawfully or not,” he said. “We state that all secret intelligence gathering took place lawfully.”

NSO Group has also rejected the reporting by the media consortium as “full of wrong assumptions and uncorroborated theories”.

It has said Pegasus is sold only to vetted foreign governments, and only for use against “terrorism” and other serious crimes.

Pegasus is a form of malware that infects smartphones to enable the extraction of messages, photos and emails, recording of calls and secretly activating microphones.

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from News

Israel to reimpose COVID health pass as Delta variant hits

Attendees present their &#39;green passes&#39; as they arrive at Bloomfield Stadium in the Israeli city of Tel Aviv before attending a &#39;green pass concert&#39; for vaccinated seniors [File: Jack Guez/AFP]

US House passes bill to provide 8,000 special visas for Afghans

The US House of Representatives voted to add 8,000 more visas to the US quota for Afghans to be evacuated in the face of a Taliban offensive [Jose Luis Magana/AP Photo]

G20 likely to conclude talks without ambitious climate deal

United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry (right) arrives to attend the Group of 20 climate and environment ministers meeting in Naples, Italy, where parties have not been able to agree on taking specific actions to stem climate change [Reuters]

Ecuador: At least 18 inmates die in two prison riots

In February, members of the security forces take position outside a prison where inmates were killed during a riot in Guayaquil, Ecuador [File: Vicente Gaibor del Pino/Reuters]
Most Read

Iran opens oil terminal to bypass strategic Strait of Hormuz

The Strait of Hormuz shipping route has long been a focus of regional tensions [File: Iranian army via AP]

Two Pfizer, AstraZeneca doses work against Delta variant: study

The full study published on Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine also found that one dose of Pfizer&#39;s shot was 36 percent effective and one dose of AstraZeneca&#39;s vaccine was about 30 percent effective [File: Lim Huey Teng/Reuters]

Olympics opening ceremony director fired over Holocaust joke

Hiroshi Sasaki, Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games executive creative director, displays a portrait of Olympics opening ceremony show director Kentaro Kobayashi during a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo December 2019 [File: Kyodo via Reuters]

Ben & Jerry’s parent firm Unilever ‘firmly committed’ to Israel

Unilever CEO Alan Jope said in a conference call Thursday that the global consumer goods giant remains &#39;fully committed&#39; to doing business in Israel, distancing himself from this week&#39;s announcement by the company&#39;s Ben & Jerry&#39;s ice cream brand to stop selling its goods in occupied Palestinian territory [File: Tsafrir Abayov/AP Photo]