Live
News|Coronavirus pandemic

COVID-19 origins : China rejects WHO proposal to return to Wuhan

Officials deny claims China’s response has lacked transparency and insist laboratory leak ‘extremely unlikely’.

China has rejected a WHO proposal for the team researching the origins of the coronavirus to return to Wuhan calling it 'unscientific' [File: Thomas Peter/Reuters]
China has rejected a WHO proposal for the team researching the origins of the coronavirus to return to Wuhan calling it 'unscientific' [File: Thomas Peter/Reuters]
22 Jul 2021

China has rejected a proposal from the World Health Organization (WHO) that the expert team investigating the origins of COVID-19 should return to the sites in China where the coronavirus first emerged, saying researchers should instead make a priority of the “very likely” possibility that the virus originated in animals and expand their work to other countries around the world.

Speaking at a news conference at the State Information Council Zeng Yixin, the vice minister of China’s National Health Commission, said he was “surprised” that the WHO had proposed the team return to places in Wuhan that they visited earlier this year.

Zeng said such a move was “not scientific”.

Yuan Zhiming of the Wuhan National Biosafety Laboratory, also dismissed claims that the virus might have escaped from one of two research laboratories in the central Chinese city.

“The general consensus by the academic community is that the coronavirus was naturally generated,” he said.

More to come…

Source: Al Jazeera

Related

More from News

Two Pfizer, AstraZeneca doses work against Delta variant: study

The full study published on Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine also found that one dose of Pfizer&#39;s shot was 36 percent effective and one dose of AstraZeneca&#39;s vaccine was about 30 percent effective [File: Lim Huey Teng/Reuters]

Syrian air defences intercept Israeli attack over Homs: Report

Western intelligence sources have said Israel&#39;s stepped-up attacks on Syria since last year are part of a shadow war approved by the United States [File: Amir Cohen/Reuters]

Olympics face heat from broiling Tokyo summer

The sun beats down on the Yokohama Baseball Stadium as the field is prepared for softball competition [Matt Slocum/AP Photo]

Myanmar women give birth in jungle as military lies in wait

[JC/Al Jazeera]
Most Read

Taliban seek to cut off Afghan population centres: Top US general

Joint Chiefs Chairman General Mark Milley, right, described the situation in Afghanistan at a press briefing at the Pentagon with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin [Kevin Wolf/AP Photo]

Why are Facebook and Amazon afraid of Lina Khan?

Since Lina Khan was named Federal Trade Commission chair by United States President Joe Biden in mid-June, two tech giants — Amazon and Facebook — have filed petitions to have her recused from decisions concerning them [File: Saul Loeb/Pool via AP]

Deaths in flooded subway as torrential rain hits central China

People look out at cars sitting in floodwaters after heavy rains hit the city of Zhengzhou in China&#39;s central Henan province [AFP]

As Hajj winds down, Saudi Arabia ramps up big tourism plans

Between the Hajj, which happens at specified times each year and is one of the five pillars of Islam, and Umrah, a pilgrimage to the holy sites that can occur at any time, the kingdom hosted 9.5 million pilgrims in 2019 [File: Fayez Nureldine / AFP]