South Korea Paralympian missing after fall from Pakistan mountain

Broad Peak was the final summit in Kim Hong-bin’s quest to climb the world’s 14 tallest mountains.

The Alpine Club of Pakistan secretary Karrar Haidri (L) and the now missing Korean climber Kim Hong-bin in Islamabad, Pakistan [File: Alpine Club of Pakistan via AP]
20 Jul 2021

A South Korean Paralympian has gone missing after a fall from the world’s 12th highest mountain, the 8,047-metre (26,400 foot) Broad Peak in Pakistan’s north Karakoram Range, the Alpine Club of Pakistan has said.

Kim Hong-bin, 57, who represented his country in Alpine skiing at the 2002 Winter Paralympics in Salt Lake City, had reached the summit with other climbers on Sunday, but met bad weather on the way down, the club said on Tuesday.

Kim fell into a crevasse on the Chinese side of the mountain, part of the Karakoram range on the border of Pakistan and China.

“The rest of the group looked for him, but could not stay up there, and had to come down,” Karrar Haidri, head of the Alpine Club, told Reuters news agency.

“A search operation is currently being put together, and when the weather permits, helicopters will join the effort.”

Kim (R) lost all his fingers to frostbite in 1991 while climbing Mount Denali in Alaska [Screenshot/Reuters]

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said in a Tweet he would hold on to the hope of finding Kim alive and await his safe return.

Broad Peak was the final summit in Kim’s quest to climb the world’s 14 tallest mountains, called the “Eight-thousanders” because all are more than 8,000 metres. He climbed Mount Everest in 2007.

Moon’s message came a day after his congratulatory comments to Kim as the first disabled person to have scaled all 14 peaks.

“Hong-bin is now the first person with a disability to climb all eight-thousanders in the world,” Haidri said.

Kim lost all his fingers to frostbite in 1991 while climbing Mount Denali in Alaska. He then took up Alpine skiing, and also competed at national level in paracycling.

Helicopter takeoff expected

South Korea’s foreign ministry asked Pakistan and China to help locate Kim, ministry spokesman Choi Young-sam told a briefing.

Both have agreed and Pakistan said a helicopter would take off as soon as possible, weather permitting, said Choi.

Kim also founded an organisation that taught mountain climbing and other outdoor sports to children with disabilities.

In February, three climbers – Pakistan’s Muhammad Ali Sadpara, Iceland’s Jon Snorri, and Chile’s Juan Pablo Mohr – died attempting to summit the world’s second-highest mountain, Pakistan’s 8,611-metre K2.

Source: News Agencies

