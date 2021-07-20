Rockets land near Afghan president’s house during Eid prayers: TV

President Ashraf Ghani and others in the vicinity stop prayers after multiple loud explosions shake the area, local reports say.

Rockets have landed near the Afghan presidential palace in Kabul during prayers for the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha, a live television broadcast showed.

There were no immediate reports of injuries, Reuters news agency citing local media reports said on Tuesday.

President Ashraf Ghani and others in the vicinity had to stop the prayers after multiple loud explosions shook the area, TV reports said.

At least two rockets were fired at the presidential palace ahead of a speech by Ghani marking the start of the Muslim holiday, local media and witnesses reported.

The rockets, fired at around 8:00 am (0330 GMT) were heard across the heavily fortified Green Zone that houses the palace and several embassies, including the US mission.

More details awaited.