Live
News|Coronavirus pandemic

EU starts real-time review of Sanofi-GSK coronavirus jab

Sanofi-GSK hope to get approvals by the end of this year after early-stage results showed the vaccine produces a robust immune response.

Sanofi said other rolling reviews of its vaccine were also about to start in the UK, Canada and Singapore, as well as with the World Health Organization [File: Charles Platiau/Reuters]
Sanofi said other rolling reviews of its vaccine were also about to start in the UK, Canada and Singapore, as well as with the World Health Organization [File: Charles Platiau/Reuters]
20 Jul 2021

Europe’s drug regulator said on Tuesday it had started a real-time review of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by French drugmaker Sanofi and the UK’s GlaxoSmithKline, the fifth shot currently under such a review.

The decision to start the “rolling review” of the vaccine, Vidprevtyn, was based on preliminary results from lab studies and early stage clinical trials in adults, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said.

Late-stage global trials for the protein-based coronavirus vaccine candidate began in May.

Sanofi and GSK hope to get approvals by the end of 2021 after early-stage results showed the vaccine produces a robust immune response.

“EMA will assess the compliance of Vidprevtyn with the usual EU standards for effectiveness, safety and quality,” the regulator said in a statement, without giving details on data it had received so far and an expected timeline for approval.

“EMA will communicate further when the marketing authorisation application for the vaccine has been submitted.”

The agency’s rolling reviews are aimed at speeding up the approval process by allowing researchers to submit findings in real time before final trial data is available.

Sanofi said other rolling reviews of its vaccine were also about to start in the UK, Canada and Singapore, as well as with the World Health Organization.

Vidprevtyn uses the same technology as one of Sanofi’s seasonal influenza vaccines. It will be coupled with an adjuvant, a substance that acts as a booster to the shot, made by GSK.

The four vaccines with EMA authorisation in the EU are Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson.

Unlike the mRNA vaccines like Pfizer and Moderna, which need to be stored at ultra-cold temperatures, the Sanofi jab can be kept closer to room temperature, potentially helping the rollout.

The jab would require two doses, like most other vaccines on the market.

Other COVID-19 vaccine candidates in the EU’s rolling review are those from CureVac, Novavax, Sinovac and Russia’s Sputnik V.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

Related

More from News

US stocks rebound day after intense Delta variant-fuelled selloff

Investors are looking for whatever clues they can get to better understand the continued trajectory of the United States&#39; economic recovery [File: Richard Drew/AP Photo]

France’s Macron among potential Pegasus spyware targets: Report

Macron&#39;s phone number was among about 50,000 believed to have been identified as people of interest since 2016 by clients of the Israeli firm NSO, a report says [File: Francois Mori/AP]

Film mogul Weinstein extradited to California on rape charges

Harvey Weinstein has been handed over by New York to California to face sexual assault charges [Lucas Jackson/Reuters]

George W Bush warns of ‘bad’ outcome of US Afghanistan pullout

In 2006, United States President George W Bush, left, and Afghan President Hamid Karzai cut a ribbon to officially open the US Embassy in Kabul [File: Charles Dharapak/AP Photo]
Most Read

Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty’s husband arrested in porn case

Kundra, right, and Shetty pose as they arrive to attend the wedding reception of Akash Ambani, son of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, in Mumbai [File: Divyakant Solanki/EPA]

Pegasus Project: Is India ‘at mercy of a shady, private company’?

At least two serving ministers in the Modi government also feature in the leaked database [File: Adnan Abidi/Reuters]

Israel will ‘act aggressively’ over Ben & Jerry’s ban, PM says

Ben & Jerry&#39;s announced it will stop selling its ice cream in the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories, saying its sale &#39;is inconsistent with our values&#39; [Ahmad Gharabli /AFP]

Erdogan calls for US support for Turkey to protect Kabul airport

Erdogan, centre, says Turkish forces could run and guard Kabul airport after other foreign troops withdraw from Afghanistan, but the Taliban has warned Turkey against it [Turkish Presidential Press Service handout via AFP]