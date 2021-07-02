Live
News|Coronavirus pandemic

Australia tightens border further to curb virus outbreak

Only 3,000 people will be allowed to enter Australia each week and arrivals must undergo mandatory two weeks hotel quarantine.

Before the pandemic began, approximately 260,000 people entered Australia each week, and citizens were free to travel overseas [File: Loren Elliott/Reuters]
Before the pandemic began, approximately 260,000 people entered Australia each week, and citizens were free to travel overseas [File: Loren Elliott/Reuters]
2 Jul 2021

Australia announced a dramatic cut in the number of people who will be allowed to enter the country on Friday, as it struggles to contain coronavirus clusters that plunged major cities into lockdown.

With almost half of the nation’s population under stay-at-home orders, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said quotas for overseas arrivals would be cut by about 50 percent to help prevent further outbreaks.

Under the current “zero COVID” strategy, just 6,000 people are allowed to enter Australia on overseas commercial flights each week and arrivals must undergo mandatory two weeks hotel quarantine.

That quota will be cut to about 3,000 by the middle of July, Morrison indicated, although the government will at the same time step up its private repatriation flights.

Morrison announced the decision amid growing anger about repeated snap lockdowns, the leakiness of hotel quarantine facilities and what critics have dubbed a vaccine “stroll out.”

More than 18 months into the pandemic, fewer than 8 percent of adults have been fully vaccinated.

“This is a difficult time when people are dealing with restriction,” Morrison said. “There is still quite a journey ahead of us.”

Sydney, Brisbane and Perth are currently in lockdown – a total of approximately10 million people – in an effort to suppress outbreaks that delivered 27 new local cases on Thursday.

Although shutdowns are being lifted in Alice Springs, Darwin and Queensland’s Gold Coast, the clusters continue to grow, particularly in Sydney.

Trying to address growing anger at the prospect of border restrictions entering their second year, Morrison previewed a “new deal” that would shift the country’s strategy from suppressing coronavirus to managing it.

 

The government, he said, would soon adopt vaccination targets, which when reached, would allow the gradual opening of borders and a return to normal life.

He indicated borders would open first for vaccinated Australians and overseas travellers, who could also be subject to reduced quarantine requirements.

The vaccination targets are likely to be set by scientific advisers rather than politicians.

“If you get vaccinated, you get to change how we live as a country, you get to change how you live in Australia,” Morrison said.

Before the pandemic began, approximately 260,000 people entered Australia each week, and citizens were free to travel overseas.

Source: AFP

Related

More from News

India COVID death toll crosses 400,000 – half died in second wave

Multiple funeral pyres of people who died of COVID-19 burn at the Ghazipur crematorium in New Delhi [File: Amit Sharma/AP]

US attorney general freezes all federal executions

Trump&#39;s attorney general, William Barr, resumed the use of capital punishment last year after a 17-year hiatus [File: Bryan Woolston/Reuters]

In its 100 years, who has China Communist Party purged?

A man takes a photo of a display showing Chinese leaders who have been convicted of various crimes at an exhibition highlighting China&#39;s achievements under five years of leadership by Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Beijing Exhibition Hall in Beijing, Thursday, September 28, 2017 [File: Mark Schiefelbein/AP]

Blockades, tree-sits as protesters try to block Australia mine

Chinese-owned MMG wants to build a new Tailings Storage Facility (TSF) at the Rosebery mine in Tasmania [Courtesy of Bob Brown Foundation]
Most Read

Mapping the hottest temperatures around the world

Trump Organization CFO surrenders to New York authorities

Allen Weisselberg, centre, went through a freight entrance to avoid cameras awaiting his arrival at District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr’s lower Manhattan office on Thursday, one day after a grand jury indicted him and the company in an extraordinary challenge to the former president [File: Timothy A Clary/AFP/Getty Images]

Why two Sikh women marrying Muslims triggered disputes in Kashmir

Sikh politician Majinder Singh Sirsa gestures during a news conference in Srinagar [Shuaib Bashir/Al Jazeera]
OPINION

Ethiopia is falling apart, but Abiy still has a choice

Children, who fled the violence in Ethiopia&#39;s Tigray region, wait in line for breakfast organised by a volunteer, in Mekelle, the capital of Tigray region, on June 23, 2021 [File: Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP]