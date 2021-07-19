Live
News|Coronavirus pandemic

Nepal’s new PM Sher Bahadur Deuba wins confidence vote

Deuba faces the immediate task of procuring vaccines and controlling the spread of COVID-19 in the Himalayan nation.

Deuba, wearing a face mask, walks after formally taking up the role at Singha Durbar office complex that houses the Prime Minister's Office and other ministries, in the capital Kathmandu [File: Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters]
Deuba, wearing a face mask, walks after formally taking up the role at Singha Durbar office complex that houses the Prime Minister's Office and other ministries, in the capital Kathmandu [File: Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters]
19 Jul 2021

Nepal’s new Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has won a vote of confidence in parliament, days after the Supreme Court reinstated the legislature that was dissolved in May.

The 75-year-old, who has held the office four times before, won 165 votes – exceeding the 136 required – with 83 votes against him, Parliament Speaker Agni Sapkota said on Sunday.

He faces the immediate task of procuring vaccines and controlling the spread of COVID-19, which the government says has infected 667,109 people and killed 9,550.

Public health experts say an under-reporting of cases in the country means the figures could be higher.

Fewer than 4 percent of the country’s 30 million people have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. More than 1.3 million people, who have had the first dose of a vaccine, are awaiting a second one as the government scrambles to procure shots.

“Combating COVID will be the first priority of the new government,” Deuba said in parliament.

The new government has pledged to vaccinate a third of its people in the next three months and every Nepali by next April.

Last Monday, the Supreme Court ordered Deuba to be appointed premier in place of KP Sharma Oli. It ruled that Oli, who had been in power for three years, had breached the constitution by dissolving parliament.

However, Deuba still needed to win the confidence vote under the constitution.

Deuba, head of the centrist Nepali Congress party, will head a coalition with former Maoist rebels and a party representing a minority community dominant on Nepal’s southern plains.

Oli, 69, says he had been unfairly removed by the court and has promised to “go to the people” to explain his position.

Pradeep Gyawali, a senior official in Oli’s Communist Unified Marxist Leninist party, said the Oli government would be “remembered by the people for many good works it had done” while in power.

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from News

Bangladesh lifts COVID lockdown for Eid, experts warn of surge

People shop at a market ahead of Eid al-Adha in the capital Dhaka [Mahmud Hossain Opu/AP]

‘Does this feel like Eid to you?’: No festival cheer for Afghans

Herat is known for its treats, but with fewer orders, sweet makers fear they may not be able to turn a profit this year [Mohammad Aref Karimi/Al Jazeera]

Korea plans warship airlift after mass COVID outbreak

A COVID-19 outbreak on board the South Korean navy destroyer ROKS Munmu the Great (DDH-976) is the worst to hit the military since the pandemic began [File: George Calvel/AFP]

‘I want to dance’: All COVID curbs lifted in England

All COVID-19 restrictions have now been formally lifted in England with businesses and individuals left to make up their own minds on mask wearing [File: Justin Tallis/AFP}
Most Read

Afghan rivals agree to meet again after inconclusive Doha talks

Afghan government representatives and Taliban delegates sought to revive long-stalled peace talks [Ibraheem al Omari/Reuter]

Israeli malware used to ‘spy on journalists, activists’ worldwide

According to the Guardian, the leak contains a list of more than 50,000 numbers that are believed to be of interest to clients of NSO since 2016 [File: Reuters]

Turkey’s Erdogan visits Northern Cyprus amid tensions with EU

The Turkish president says that he will deliver &#39;good news&#39; during his visit to the island [File: AFP]

Merkel describes German flood devastation as ‘terrifying’

German Chancellor Angela Merkel Merkel on Sunday promised swift financial aid after visiting one of the areas worst affected by the record rainfall [Wolfgang Rattay/Reuters]