Iraq: Roadside bomb kills 10 in Baghdad

It was the third time this year that a bomb hit a market in the densely populated neighbourhood.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility but the armed group ISIL (ISIS) has claimed similar attacks in the area before [File: AFP]
19 Jul 2021

A roadside bomb attack targeted a Baghdad suburb on Monday, killing at least 10 people and wounding at least 20 others, two Iraqi security officials said.

The attack took place in a busy market of Sadr City, the officials said. They spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations. It happened a day before the Eid al-Adha holiday when the market is busy with shoppers.

“A terror attack using a locally-made IED [improvised explosive device] in Woheilat Market in Sadr City, in east Baghdad, left several victims dead and others injured,” Iraq’s interior ministry said in a statement.

Women and children were among the dead and some shops burned down as a result of the explosion.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility but the armed group ISIL (ISIS) has claimed similar attacks in the area before.

It was the third time this year that a bomb hit a market in the densely populated neighbourhood. In April, at least four people were killed in a car bomb attack in Sadr City. That blast was caused by an explosive device attached to a parked car at the market.

Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi placed the commander of the federal police regiment responsible for the area of the market place under arrest, according to an Iraqi military statement. It also said an investigation was launched.

