Live
News|Coronavirus pandemic

Australia deports commentator Katie Hopkins over COVID breach

British far-right commentator fined and deported after flouting Australia’s strict COVID hotel quarantine rules.

Hopkins has long caused controversy by spouting racist, anti-Islamic and anti-migrant views, and regularly speaks out against coronavirus measures such as lockdowns [File: Getty Images]
Hopkins has long caused controversy by spouting racist, anti-Islamic and anti-migrant views, and regularly speaks out against coronavirus measures such as lockdowns [File: Getty Images]
19 Jul 2021

Australia has cancelled far-right British commentator Katie Hopkins’s visa and will deport her after she boasted about flouting the country’s strict hotel quarantine rules, a senior official said.

Hopkins had flown into Sydney to appear on a reality television show when she posted a video on Instagram talking about answering the door naked and maskless to workers delivering meals to her hotel room.

International arrivals to Australia are required to complete 14 days in mandatory isolation in a hotel, under rules designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews said on Monday Australia’s border agency “acted quickly to make sure that the visa on which she entered was cancelled” after the footage appeared.

“We will be getting her out of the country as soon as we can possibly arrange that,” Andrews told public broadcaster ABC.

“She’s clearly not someone that we want to keep in this country for a second longer than we have to.”

Police later on Monday said a 46-year-old woman had been fined AUD $1,000 ($737) for not wearing a face covering, and transferred to the airport for deportation.

Hopkins has long caused controversy by spouting racist, anti-Islamic and anti-migrant views, and regularly speaks out against coronavirus measures such as lockdowns.

Her social media following was expanded by then-President Donald Trump who often retweeted her before Twitter permanently banned her in June last year for breaching the platform’s hateful conduct policy.

Andrews said Hopkins had been granted a visa with the support of a state government on the basis it would potentially be of economic benefit to the country.

“The fact that she was out there boasting about breaching quarantine was appalling,” Andrews said.

“It was a slap in the face for all those Australians who are currently in lockdown, and it’s just unacceptable behaviour. So, personally, I’m very pleased she’ll be leaving.”

Seven Network and Endemol Shine Australia, the production company behind the programme “Big Brother VIP” in which Hopkins was to appear, said on Sunday her contract was cancelled.

“Seven and Endemol Shine strongly condemn her irresponsible and reckless comments in hotel quarantine,” the companies said in a joint statement.

About 12 million Australians are currently under lockdown to curb outbreaks of the highly contagious Delta variant.

Canberra has also limited the number of people who can enter the country, leaving tens of thousands of Australians stranded overseas.

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from News

Lewis Hamilton racially abused online after British GP win

Hamilton is the only Black driver in Formula One and has has been a vocal anti-racism advocate [Andrew Couldridge/Reuters]

Zuma corruption trial resumes after deadly South Africa unrest

Zuma&#39;s jailing on a separate charge sparked days of widespread violent protests, looting and arson in South Africa [File: Shiraaz Mohamed/AP Photo]

In Pictures: Israeli police forcibly clear Al-Aqsa worshippers

Israeli security forces take aim during a protest at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem. [Ahmad Gharabli/AFP]

Pakistan urges Afghanistan to reconsider recall of diplomats

Pakistan&#39;s Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad at a news conference regarding the abduction of the daughter of Afghan ambassador to Pakistan, in Islamabad [Anjum Naveed/AP]
Most Read

Danish Prophet Muhammad cartoonist Kurt Westergaard dies, aged 86

During the last years of his life, Westergaard had to live under police protection at a secret address [File: Johannes Eisele/Pool/Reuters]

Israeli malware used to ‘spy on journalists, activists’ worldwide

According to the Guardian, the leak contains a list of more than 50,000 numbers that are believed to be of interest to clients of NSO since 2016 [File: Reuters]

Foreign missions in Kabul issue joint call for Taliban ceasefire

An Afghan policeman keeps watch at a check post on the outskirts of Kabul [File: Mohammad Ismail/Reuters]
OPINION

A country in freefall: What future for Lebanon?

Lebanese soldiers take cover behind shields during a protest after Lebanese Prime Minister-Designate Saad al-Hariri abandoned his effort to form a new government in Beirut on July 15, 2021 [Reuters/Mohamed Azakir]