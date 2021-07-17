Live
News|Coronavirus pandemic

UK health minister Sajid Javid tests positive for COVID-19

Sajid Javid tests positive for COVID-19 as the government prepares to lift most pandemic restrictions in England.

Britain's new Health Secretary Sajid Javid has been in the job since late June [File: Henry Nicholls/Reuters]
Britain's new Health Secretary Sajid Javid has been in the job since late June [File: Henry Nicholls/Reuters]
17 Jul 2021

British health minister Sajid Javid has said he tested positive for COVID-19, but that his symptoms were mild and he had had two doses of vaccine against the disease.

Javid, who has been health secretary for three weeks, has backed Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s plan to fully reopen England’s economy and scrap legal coronavirus restrictions from Monday.

“I was feeling a bit groggy last night, so I took a lateral flow test this morning and it’s come out positive,” he said in a video message on Twitter on Saturday.

“So I’m now self-isolating at home with my family until I get the result of a PCR test. I’m grateful that I’ve had two jabs of the vaccine. And so far, my symptoms are very mild.”

Javid tweeted on March 17 that he had received the first shot of Oxford-AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine, posting a picture of him getting a second dose on May 16.

Under his government’s rules, Javid is now required to self-isolate for 10 days unless the PCR test comes back negative and he no longer has symptoms.

Any of his “close contacts” – potentially including others in the government – would have to self-isolate too if they receive instructions from the state-run National Health Service (NHS).

Javid has only been in the job since June 26, when former health secretary Matt Hancock resigned following revelations he had broken coronavirus restrictions during an affair with a close aide.

Javid said any member of the public feeling symptoms should get a test, too.

“If everyone plays their part, you’re not only protecting yourself and your loved ones, but you’re also safeguarding the NHS and helping to preserve our way of life,” he said.

However, with coronavirus cases again surging, many scientists say the government is endangering the NHS with its plan on Monday to scrap most legal pandemic requirements in the UK.

For the first time since mid-January, Britain’s daily COVID caseload exceeded 50,000 on Friday, and Javid has warned the figure could double from that in the coming weeks.

But the government insists that with two-thirds of the adult population now fully vaccinated, the risk can be managed, and Monday has been dubbed “freedom day” by many UK media.

People wearing protective face masks walk along a platform at King’s Cross Station, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in London [File: Henry Nicholls/Reuters]
Source: News Agencies

Related

More from News

President Bashar al-Assad sworn in for 4th term in war-hit Syria

President Bashar al-Assad takes the oath of office for another term at the Syrian presidential palace in the capital, Damascus [Syrian Presidency via Facebook via AP)

Pilgrims arrive in Mecca for second Hajj during COVID pandemic

This year&#39;s participants were chosen through an online vetting system [File: Saudi Ministry of Media/AFP]

‘We lost everything’: Despair grows in South Africa after unrest

Authorities say the destruction of property and infrastructure will cost the country billions of rand [Themba Hadebe/AP Photo]

IOC makes South Korea remove banners from Olympic village

South Korean athletes in Seoul pose for a photo after a July 8 ceremony to send the country&#39;s delegation to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games [File: Jung Yeon-je /Pool Photo via AP]
Most Read

Why two-child plan in India’s most populous state is ‘coercive’

Indians walk past a market area near a railway station on World Population Day in Mumbai [File: Rajanish Kakade/AP Photo]

Abandoned: The seafarers stuck at sea for two years

Protests signs are seen onboard the Ula ship which was left abandoned by its owner [Al Jazeera]

High-stakes talks between Afghan gov’t, Taliban as fighting rages

The two sides have been meeting on and off for months in the Qatari capital [File: Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]

Why are China’s billionaires suddenly feeling so generous?

China’s fabulously wealthy entrepreneurs, particularly its tech titans, have been put on notice since Alibaba co-founder and former CEO Jack Ma ran afoul of China&#39;s leadership late last year [File: Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg]