Live
News

Daughter of Afghan envoy to Pakistan ‘kidnapped and tortured’

Afghanistan government says Silsila Alikhil was kidnapped in Islamabad, Pakistan and ‘severely tortured’ by unknown assailants.

17 Jul 2021

The daughter of Afghanistan’s ambassador to Pakistan was abducted and tortured for several hours by unknown assailants, the Afghan government has said.

Silsila Alikhil, the daughter of Ambassador Najib Alikhil, was on her way home on Friday when she was kidnapped and “severely tortured”, the Afghan foreign ministry said in a statement on Saturday, without giving more details of the abduction in Islamabad.

“After being released from the kidnappers’ captivity, Ms Alikhil is under medical care at the hospital,” the statement added, urging an investigation and protection for Afghan diplomats.

Afghanistan’s foreign ministry said it “strongly condemns this heinous act and expresses its deep concern over the safety and security of diplomats, their families, and staff members of the Afghan political and consular missions in Pakistan”.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs calls on the Government of Pakistan to take immediate necessary actions to ensure full security of the Afghan Embassy and Consulates as well as the immunity of the country’s diplomats and their families in accordance with international treaties and conventions,” the statement said.

‘Disturbing incident’

For its part, Pakistan’s foreign ministry said in a statement that the Afghan embassy had informed it Alikhil was assaulted while riding in a rented vehicle.

Police were investigating the “disturbing incident” and security had been tightened for the ambassador and his family, it said.

Neighbours Pakistan and Afghanistan have long had frosty ties.

Kabul accuses Pakistan of allowing safe havens for Taliban fighters, while Islamabad accuses Kabul of allowing the armed group to use their territory to carry out attacks in Pakistan.

Both deny the charges.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

Related

More from News

Cuba president rejects coverage of unrest as a ‘lie’

Cuba&#39;s President Miguel Diaz-Canel has accused the US of provoking the protests [File: Reuters]

Biden promises to appeal DACA ruling, urges Congress to act

US President Joe Biden urged Congress to move forward with legislation to permanently protect those covered by the programme [File: Tom Brenner/Reuters]

UK health minister Sajid Javid tests positive for COVID-19

Britain&#39;s new Health Secretary Sajid Javid has been in the job since late June [File: Henry Nicholls/Reuters]

President Bashar al-Assad sworn in for 4th term in war-hit Syria

President Bashar al-Assad takes the oath of office for another term at the Syrian presidential palace in the capital, Damascus [Syrian Presidency via Facebook via AP)
Most Read

Why two-child plan in India’s most populous state is ‘coercive’

Indians walk past a market area near a railway station on World Population Day in Mumbai [File: Rajanish Kakade/AP Photo]

Abandoned: The seafarers stuck at sea for two years

Protests signs are seen onboard the Ula ship which was left abandoned by its owner [Al Jazeera]

High-stakes talks between Afghan gov’t, Taliban as fighting rages

The two sides have been meeting on and off for months in the Qatari capital [File: Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]

‘We lost everything’: Despair grows in South Africa after unrest

Authorities say the destruction of property and infrastructure will cost the country billions of rand [Themba Hadebe/AP Photo]