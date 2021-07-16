Live
News|Jair Bolsonaro

Brazil’s Bolsonaro recovering, hopes to be ‘back in action soon’

The Brazilian president tweeted a stern-faced photo of himself walking in hospital with a drip attached to his neck.

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro has been in hospital since Wednesday, when he travelled from Brasilia to Sao Paulo for treatment relating to complications from a knife attack nearly three years ago [File: Adriano Machado/Reuters]
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro has been in hospital since Wednesday, when he travelled from Brasilia to Sao Paulo for treatment relating to complications from a knife attack nearly three years ago [File: Adriano Machado/Reuters]
16 Jul 2021

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, undergoing hospital treatment for an obstructed intestine after a near-fatal 2018 stabbing, said on Friday he hoped to be “back in action soon”.

Bolsonaro has been in hospital since Wednesday, when he travelled from Brasilia to Sao Paulo for treatment relating to complications from the knife attack nearly three years ago. After initial concerns, he required an emergency surgery, and doctors now say he is improving, with an operation less likely.

On Friday morning, Bolsonaro tweeted a stern-faced photo of himself, walking along a hospital corridor with a drip attached to his neck.

“Back in action soon, God willing!” he wrote. “We’ve done a lot, but we still have a lot to do for our Brazil!”

On Thursday evening the president’s doctors said in a statement that they had removed a gastric catheter from Bolsonaro and that he would begin eating again on Friday.

His legislator son, Eduardo Bolsonaro, said in a video published to Telegram that doctors had removed “close to one litre [a quarter of a gallon] of liquid” from the president’s stomach that was caused by the obstruction, considerably alleviating the pain.

Another son, senator Flavio Bolsonaro, said his father had been “intubated as a precaution” when he was taken to the hospital in Brasilia.

Bolsonaro had said in a Thursday TV interview that he could be out of hospital on Friday, but his doctors have still not given a forecast for when he will leave.

O Globo newspaper columnist Lauro Jardim wrote on Friday that Bolsonaro had passed the night well and would now begin a liquid diet.

Bolsonaro was admitted to a hospital in Brasilia, the capital city, on Wednesday with abdominal pain, and for the following days experienced chronic hiccups.

Bolsonaro at the armed forces hospital in Brasilia, Brazil, July 14, in this image obtained via social media [File: Instagram @jairmessiasbolsonaro via Reuters]

Bolsonaro, 66, has faced several health issues during his presidency, mainly stemming from long-term complications after he suffered a perforated intestine when he was stabbed on the campaign trail in 2018. He was also ill with COVID-19 last year.

In recent weeks, Bolsonaro has appeared to struggle with speaking at times.

Bolsonaro is in a weak political moment as senators probe a corruption scandal over the purchase of coronavirus vaccines and he faces criticism over his handling of the pandemic.

According to statistics compiled by Johns Hopkins University, COVID-19 has killed nearly 540,000 people in Brazil – the world’s second-highest death toll behind the United States.

Recent polls have shown low approval ratings and indications that he risks losing next year’s election.

The opposition is pushing for the president of the chamber of deputies to open impeachment proceedings against Bolsonaro.

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from News

Chinese spacecraft aces inaugural flight, aerospace agency says

China has been upping its space programme recently with a mission to Mars and the launch of the first three-man crew to its new space station in June [File: Ng Han Guan/AP Photo]

‘Lucky’ few start downsized Hajj pilgrimage amid restrictions

Muslims circumambulating the Kaaba in the Grand Mosque complex in the holy city of Mecca [File: Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umra via AFP]

King of eSwatini appoints new PM as anti-monarchy protests flare

King Mswati III has ignored calls for democratic reforms [File: Ludovic Marin/AFP]

Sudan gets $14bn in debt relief from Paris Club

Sudan’s joint military-civilian government that has ruled the African country after a popular uprising has taken a series of bold steps to try to revive a battered and distorted economy where smuggling is rife, but some measures threaten to impoverish the country&#39;s most vulnerable and have been met with opposition from pro-democracy activists [File: Hussein Malla/AP Photo]
Most Read

Why two-child plan in India’s most populous state is ‘coercive’

Indians walk past a market area near a railway station on World Population Day in Mumbai [File: Rajanish Kakade/AP Photo]

Why are China’s billionaires suddenly feeling so generous?

China’s fabulously wealthy entrepreneurs, particularly its tech titans, have been put on notice since Alibaba co-founder and former CEO Jack Ma ran afoul of China&#39;s leadership late last year [File: Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg]

At least 120 killed in Germany, Belgium floods with many missing

A destroyed house is seen after floods caused major damage in Schuld near Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, western Germany [Christof Stache/AFP]

South Africa’s Ramaphosa says deadly unrest was ‘instigated’

Hundreds of businesses were destroyed during the weeklong unrest [Rogan Ward/Reuters]