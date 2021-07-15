Lebanon: PM-designate Saad Hariri resigns as crisis escalates

Lebanon’s Saad al-Hariri said on Thursday he has given up on the task of forming a new cabinet after a meeting with President Michel Aoun.

“It is clear we will not be able to agree with his excellency the president,” Hariri told reporters after meeting. “That is why I excuse myself from government formation.”

Hariri, a former prime minister and the country’s most influential Sunni leader, submitted a draft cabinet on Wednesday to President Michel Aoun, a Maronite Christian.

Under a sectarian power-sharing system, Lebanon’s president must be a Maronite Christian and the prime minister a Sunni Muslim. With less than a year to an anticipated parliamentary election, few figures might be willing to step forward.

Lebanon has been without a government since the last one resigned in the aftermath of the August 4 Beirut port blast that killed more than 200 people, injured thousands of others and destroyed swathes of the city.