Live
News|Conflict

Ethiopia regions send troops to back fight with Tigray rebels

The mobilisation follows Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s warning that his forces would repel any attacks by their enemies.

Ethiopian government soldiers and prisoners of war in military uniforms walk through the streets of Mekelle, the capital of the Tigray region [File: Reuters]
Ethiopian government soldiers and prisoners of war in military uniforms walk through the streets of Mekelle, the capital of the Tigray region [File: Reuters]
15 Jul 2021

Three Ethiopian regions previously untouched by the war in Tigray confirmed on Thursday that they were deploying forces to back military operations there, signalling a potential widening of the conflict.

The reinforcements are coming from Oromia – Ethiopia’s largest region – as well as the Sidama region and Southern Nations, Nationalities and Peoples’ Region (SNNPR), according to official statements and state media reports.

The mobilisation follows Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s warning on Wednesday that his forces would repel any attacks by their enemies, effectively tearing up a government-declared ceasefire on June 28.

“Oromia and Sidama regional special forces have moved towards the front line. The Sidama special forces have arrived at the front line,” state-affiliated Fana Broadcasting Corporate reported, adding that SNNPR forces had arrived as well.

Abiy sent troops into Tigray last November, saying the move came in response to an assault on federal army camps ordered by the region’s ruling party, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).

The prime minister, a 2019 Nobel Peace Prize winner, declared victory in late November, but fighting persisted and TPLF leaders remained on the run.

Then the war took a stunning turn in late June when rebels retook the Tigray capital Mekelle and Abiy declared a unilateral ceasefire, pulling most troops from the region.

This week the rebels – who have rebranded as the Tigray Defence Forces (TDF) – launched a new offensive intended to drive ethnic Amhara forces off disputed territory in western and southern Tigray.

In response, Amhara security forces and militias have mobilised en masse, and a spokesman for that region, Gizachew Muluneh, said on Wednesday it was shifting to “attack” mode to reverse the rebels’ battlefield gains.

‘Stand united’

AFP journalists who on Wednesday visited the town of Adi Arkay, near the Amhara-Tigray border, saw thousands of newly mobilised Amhara fighters awaiting orders to advance.

Officials in northern Amhara said they feared TDF fighters wanted to push south towards Addis Ababa and topple the government.

Oromia President Shimeles Abdisa said at a press conference that Tigrayan leaders wanted to “destabilise” the entire country.

“We condemn in the strongest terms possible those who are working hard to revitalise this terrorist group. We should stand united to do whatever it takes to incapacitate it,” Shimeles said.

TDF spokesman Getachew Reda declared this week that the force would “liberate every square inch of Tigray”.

Two days after the TDF took Mekelle, he told AFP that its forces were prepared to march on Addis Ababa if that were necessary “to secure Tigray”.

It was not clear on Thursday how many troops from the various regions were being sent towards Tigray. Tens of thousands have died and about two million people have been displaced.

The war, characterised by grisly massacres and rampant sexual violence, has damaged Abiy’s standing as a reformer and peacemaker, and badly strained Ethiopia’s ties with traditional allies.

Western powers have demanded the ceasefire be accompanied by unfettered aid access and the withdrawal of Eritrean troops, warning of possible sanctions should these conditions not be met.

The World Food Programme said this week that it had reached Mekelle with food supplies but far more was needed to address the massive need in a region where the United Nations says famine conditions are already present.

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from News

‘Did it from the heart’: Netherlands mourns after journalist dies

Dutch crime reporter Peter R de Vries was critically wounded after being shot in broad daylight in Amsterdam last week [Remko de Waal/ANP via AFP]

Africa COVID deaths surge 43 percent in a week: WHO

Africa has officially recorded over six million cases of the coronavirus [File: Brian Inganga/AP photo]

Citizen Lab: Spyware by Israel’s Candiru used to target activists

The Citizen Lab researchers said the Candiru spyware is part of a thriving private industry selling technology to governments and authoritarian leaders so they can gain access to the communications of private citizens and political opposition [File: John Taggart/Bloomberg]

Turkey says mass grave found in Syria’s Afrin

Turkey launched its so-called Olive Branch operation in 2018 to capture Afrin [File: Rami al-Sayed/AFP]
Most Read

Cuba musicians support protests, government softens stance

Some of Cuba&#39;s most famous musicians have spoken out in support of anti-government protests [File: Ramon Espinosa/AP Photo]

Moon ‘wobble’, rising seas to cause flooding surge: NASA

Flooding on earth is projected to increase amid higher seas, moon &#39;wobble&#39;, a new study finds. [File: Mic Smith/AP Photo]

South Africa deploys more than 20,000 troops as death toll tops 100

Members of South Africa&#39;s military, along with community members and members of the police, stand next to stolen goods retrieved from looters as the country deploys the army to quell unrest [Sumaya Hisham/Reuters]

Lebanon: PM-designate Saad Hariri resigns as crisis escalates

Hariri announces he abandoned cabinet formation after meeting with President Michel Aoun at the presidential palace on Thursday [Dalati Nohra via Reuters]