Live
News|Joe Biden

Biden says child tax credit a ‘giant step’ to counter poverty

The Child Tax Credit is being likened to a universal basic income for children that helps people meet monthly expenses.

Under the Child Tax Credit programme that was broadened under President Joe Biden's COVID-19 stimulus, eligible families collect an initial monthly payment of up to $300 for each child under six years old and up to $250 for each older child [Tom Brenner/Reuters]
Under the Child Tax Credit programme that was broadened under President Joe Biden's COVID-19 stimulus, eligible families collect an initial monthly payment of up to $300 for each child under six years old and up to $250 for each older child [Tom Brenner/Reuters]
15 Jul 2021

Some 35 million American families have started receiving their first monthly payout from the US government in an expanded income-support programme that President Joe Biden said on Thursday could help end child poverty.

Under the Child Tax Credit programme that was broadened under Biden’s COVID-19 stimulus, eligible families collect an initial monthly payment of up to $300 for each child under six years old and up to $250 for each older child.

Payouts made to families, covering nearly 60 million eligible children, totalled about $15bn for July. The payments are automatic for many US taxpayers, while others need to sign up.

Biden wants to extend expanded, monthly benefits for years to come as part of a $3.5 trillion spending plan being considered by Senate Democrats, who expect strong Republican opposition to the full bill.

The Center on Poverty and Social Policy at Columbia University estimates the expansion can reduce the US child poverty rate by up to 45 percent [Evan Vucci/AP Photo]

“It’s our effort to make another giant step towards ending child poverty in America,” Biden said in a speech. “This can be life-changing for so many families.”

The Child Tax Credit is being likened to a universal basic income for children, although it has income limits. It is expected to help people meet monthly expenses from rent to food and daycare.

The Center on Poverty and Social Policy at Columbia University estimated the expansion can reduce the US child poverty rate by up to 45 percent.

Critics have said the expanded credit is expensive and may discourage people from working. Some experts said it may not reach some of the poorest Americans who are not in the tax system.

The Democrat-backed $1.9 trillion COVID-19 legislation known as the American Rescue Plan enacted in March increased how much is paid to families under the programme.

The law made half of the tax credit for the 2021 tax year payable in advance by the Internal Revenue Service in monthly installments from July through December this year.

Biden proposed making the monthly advance payments permanent and maintaining expanded benefits through 2025 at least.

Florida Republican Senator Marco Rubio, who successfully championed increasing the credit in 2017, said that the Democrats’ plans will turn the benefits into an “anti-work welfare check” because almost every family can now qualify for the payment regardless of whether the parents have a job.

“Not only does Biden’s plan abandon incentives for marriage and requirements for work, but it will also destroy the child-support enforcement system as we know it by sending cash payments to single parents without ensuring child-support orders are established,” Rubio said in a statement Wednesday.

US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer standing behind a mock US Treasury cheque during a news conference on the expanded Child Tax Credit payments at the US Capitol in Washington [Kevin Lamarque/Reuters]

The administration disputed those claims. Treasury Department estimates indicate that 97 percent of recipients of the tax credit have wages or self-employment income, while the other 3 percent are grandparents or have health issues. The credit also starts to phase out at $150,000 for joint filers, so there is no disincentive for the poor to work because a job would just give them more income.

Colorado Democratic Senator Michael Bennet said the problem is one of inequality. He said that economic growth has benefitted the top 10 percent of earners in recent decades, while families are struggling with the rising costs of housing, child care and healthcare. He said his voters back in Colorado are concerned that their children will be poorer than previous generations and that required the expansion of the child tax credit.

“It’s the most progressive change to America’s tax code ever,” Bennet told reporters.

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from News

Afghans who helped US troops to be airlifted out of country

People on vehicles, holding Taliban flags, gather near the Friendship Gate crossing point in the Pakistan-Afghanistan border town of Chaman, Pakistan on July 14 [Abdul Khaliq Achakzai/Reuters]

Taliban offer 3-month ceasefire in return for prisoner release

The Taliban armed group has in recent weeks captured border crossings with Iran, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Pakistan as US forces pull out from the country [File: Ibraheem al Omari/Reuters]

US steps up fight against COVID-19 misinformation

United States Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said that misinformation has led people to reject vaccines and public health advice on masks and social distancing, undermining efforts to end the coronavirus pandemic and putting lives at risk. [Tom Brenner/Reuters]

‘Did it from the heart’: Netherlands mourns after journalist dies

Dutch crime reporter Peter R de Vries was critically wounded after being shot in broad daylight in Amsterdam last week [Remko de Waal/ANP via AFP]
Most Read

Cuba musicians support protests, government softens stance

Some of Cuba&#39;s most famous musicians have spoken out in support of anti-government protests [File: Ramon Espinosa/AP Photo]

Moon ‘wobble’, rising seas to cause flooding surge: NASA

Flooding on earth is projected to increase amid higher seas, moon &#39;wobble&#39;, a new study finds. [File: Mic Smith/AP Photo]

South Africa deploys more than 20,000 troops as death toll tops 100

South African Defence Force soldiers on patrol in Alexandra Township, north of Johannesburg [AP Photo]

Lebanon: PM-designate Saad Hariri resigns as crisis escalates

Hariri announces he abandoned cabinet formation after meeting with President Michel Aoun at the presidential palace on Thursday [Dalati Nohra via AP Photo]