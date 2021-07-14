Live
News|Politics

Lebanon’s Hariri presents cabinet to president to end deadlock

PM-designate awaits President Michel Aoun’s response to new cabinet proposal that could end nine months of deadlock.

Lebanese prime minister-designate Saad Hariri arrives to meet with President Michel Aoun at the presidential palace in Beirut [Dalati Nohra/Handout via REUTERS]
Lebanese prime minister-designate Saad Hariri arrives to meet with President Michel Aoun at the presidential palace in Beirut [Dalati Nohra/Handout via REUTERS]
14 Jul 2021

Lebanon’s prime minister-designate Saad Hariri has presented a new cabinet proposal to President Michel Aoun in a move that could end nine months of deadlock as the country faces economic collapse.

Veteran Sunni politician Hariri has presented multiple proposals to Aoun, an ally of the Shia group Hezbollah, over the past months, but they have been unable to agree on a list.

“Now is the moment of truth,” Hariri, who has been at loggerheads with Aoun over the naming of ministers since he was appointed in October, told reporters on Wednesday after the meeting.

Aoun said in a statement he would study the proposal to reach a decision.

The proposal is for 24 specialist technocrat ministers, in line with a French initiative that envisioned a government capable of enacting reforms that could unlock much-needed foreign aid to rescue the nation.

“For me, this government can start to rescue the country and stop the collapse,” Hariri said at the press conference.

The previous proposals have also been for a technocrat team. It was not immediately clear how the new lineup differed or what would happen if Aoun rejected it.

However, Wednesday’s proposal is seen as Hariri’s last attempt to form a cabinet as he was widely expected to give up on his efforts after a trip to longtime backer Egypt.

Saudi-owned Al Hadath television reported earlier that Cairo had asked him not to stand down, citing its own sources.

Sources in Cairo said Egypt had promised economic and political support for a new government and that a delegation would travel to Beirut soon.

If the cabinet were rejected and Hariri quit, it would leave the country having to seek another Sunni willing to replace him.

Under a sectarian power-sharing system, Lebanon’s president must be a Maronite Christian and the prime minister a Sunni Muslim. With less than a year to an anticipated parliamentary election, few figures might be willing to step forward.

Lebanon has been without a government since the last one resigned in the aftermath of the August 4 Beirut port blast that killed more than 200 people, injured thousands of others and destroyed swaths of the city.

Over the past months, both Hariri and Aoun exchanged accusations of hindering the government formation, with Hariri accusing the Lebanese president and his Hezbollah ally of seeking to obtain one-third of the cabinet seats based on sectarian and partisan lines.

The Sunni leader has said that Aoun’s allies will get veto power if one-third of cabinet seats go to them.

The deadlock has deepened the financial crisis, dubbed by the World Bank as one of the deepest depressions of modern history.

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from News

‘Staggering loss’: Overdose deaths spike in US during pandemic

A full syringe, empty syringe and spoon sit on the roof of the car in which a man in his 20s overdosed on an opioid in the Boston suburb of Lynn, Massachusetts, United States [File: Brian Snyder/Reuters]

Haiti searches for more suspects in Moise assassination probe

A Haitian National Police officer guards a street in the Petion-Ville neighbourhood of Port-au-Prince on July 13, almost a week after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise [File: Ricardo Arduengo/Reuters]

Are we there yet? Fed chief seeks to soothe US inflation fears

United States Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated that the Fed is willing to tolerate current levels of inflation to achieve its long-term goals of a full recovery, a message he has echoed since the Fed upped its bond-buying and lowered interest rates to near zero in response to the COVID-19 crisis [File: Susan Walsh/AP Photo]

Now Facebook wants FTC Chair Khan recused from antitrust case

United States President Joe Biden named Lina Khan chair of the Federal Trade Commission in June after she was confirmed by the Senate, and in doing so put one of the most prominent critics of big business in charge of the agency, which shares antitrust enforcement duties with the US Department of Justice [File: Graeme Jennings/Washington Examiner/Bloomberg]
Most Read

Fears of food and fuel shortages as unrest rocks South Africa

Soldiers guard an autobahn at the Bara taxi rank shops in Soweto, Johannesburg [Ali Greeff/AP photo]

Scientists develop pain-free blood sugar test for diabetics

Professor of Physics Paul Dastoor holds up a non-invasive, printable saliva test strip for diabetics at the University of Newcastle, New South Wales, Australia [Courtesy of University of Newcastle via Reuters]

Taliban claims capturing key Afghan border crossing with Pakistan

Death toll climbs to 72 as South Africa unrest boils over

Crowds gather near a body of a looter in Johannesburg after some of the worst unrest in South Africa since the end of apartheid [Kim Ludbrook/EPA]