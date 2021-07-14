Live
News|Coronavirus pandemic

India top court demands answers on Hindu pilgrimage amid pandemic

Supreme Court says citizens are ‘perplexed’ by the permission to allow the Kanwar Yatra from July 25.

A woman devotee sits next to the idol of Hindu God Shiva at a makeshift camp in New Delhi [File: Harish Tyagi/EPA]
A woman devotee sits next to the idol of Hindu God Shiva at a makeshift camp in New Delhi [File: Harish Tyagi/EPA]
14 Jul 2021

India’s Supreme Court has questioned the government over its decision to allow a key Hindu pilgrimage even as experts warn that a third COVID-19 wave was inevitable in the country.

The judges sought answers from Uttar Pradesh state and the federal government over the decision to allow the Kanwar Yatra from July 25, saying they were “disturbed” over the matter, legal news portal Live Law reported on Wednesday.

The court said citizens were “perplexed” by the permission, at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi and medical experts have warned against large gatherings and urged people to follow physical distancing and other protocols.

It fixed the next hearing for Friday.

On Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh, India’s most populous state, said the pilgrimage could take place with a “minimum number of people” and “with strict implementation of COVID-19 protocol”, Indian media reports said.

Every year, an estimated 50 million ‘kanwariyas’ – devotees of Hindu God Shiva – travel on foot or by other means from various states to collect water from the holy River Ganges and offer it at Shiva temples in their areas.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA), which represents the country’s doctors, has said the third wave of COVID-19 was inevitable.

Images have gone viral of people flocking to tourist destinations and markets without face masks and ignoring physical distancing.

Daily new cases in India have fallen to about 40,000 in recent weeks, down from peaks of 400,000 during the second wave in May.

India’s key challenge remains vaccinating its 1.35 billion population. So far, less than 6 percent of its eligible population has been fully vaccinated, DPA news agency said.

Source: DPA

Related

More from News

Fear pervades as Tigrayans rounded up after battlefield reversals

The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission said it was monitoring reporting of arrests of media personnel and residents of Tigray ethnic origin [File: Tiksa Negeri/Reuters]

Bosnia’s intelligence chief arrested over fraud allegations

The prosecutor&#39;s office said it was investigating Osman Mehmedagic, right, for the criminal acts of abuse of office or authority, of forging the documents and money laundering [File: Fehim Demir/EPA]

New curbs across most of S Korea as COVID cases hit record high

Seoul and its neighbouring areas are already under the toughest Level 4 restrictions, which include a ban on gatherings of more than two people after 6pm [Heo Ran/Reuters]

In Pictures: Refugee Olympic Team trains ahead of Tokyo 2020

The Tokyo 2020 refugee athletes will take part in 12 sports: athletics, badminton, boxing, canoeing, road cycling, judo, karate, shooting, swimming, taekwondo, weightlifting, and wrestling. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Most Read

Fears of food and fuel shortages as unrest rocks South Africa

A general view of the burning warehouse after violence erupted following the jailing of former South African President Jacob Zuma, in Durban, South Africa [Rogan Ward/Reuters]

Taliban claims capturing key Afghan border crossing with Pakistan

China asks Pakistan to probe ‘blast’ that killed its nationals

Death toll climbs to 72 as South Africa unrest boils over

Crowds gather near a body of a looter in Johannesburg after some of the worst unrest in South Africa since the end of apartheid [Kim Ludbrook/EPA]