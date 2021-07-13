Texas Democrats call for US backup in voting rights fight

After fleeing the Texas legislature, Democrats call on President Biden and the United States Congress to counter state voting restrictions.

Texas Democrats paralysed the state legislature on Tuesday as Republicans sought to pass new legislation that would tighten voting rules in the United States state, part of a nationwide wave of Republican bills to restrict voting at the state level.

“Texas Republicans have failed Texas. Texas Republicans don’t want free and fair elections,” Texas state House Representative Toni Rose, a leader of the Texas House Democratic Caucus, told a media conference at the US Capitol in Washington, DC.

“House Bill 3 puts deliberate barriers to voting, to make it harder for Texans to cast just a free, safe, and equal vote. House Bill 3 is an attack on voters’ freedoms, and democracy,” Rose said.

The move is the latest in Republican efforts to put in place state-level voting restrictions that are widely seen as discriminatory.

The Republican bill in Texas would make it possible for “partisan poll watchers to harass and intimidate voters”, Rose said.

More than 50 Texas Democratic legislators flew on two chartered planes from Texas to Dulles International Airport outside Washington, DC on the night of July 12.

The rare move prevents Texas Republicans from attaining the necessary quorum of 100 state House lawmakers present at the state capitol in Austin, Texas, to hold votes on legislation.

Texas Republicans planned to advance the bill – which they argue is designed to improve the integrity of the elections, not limit people’s right to vote – through the state Senate as soon as Tuesday. The Republican bill includes new identification requirements for voting by mail and a ban on 24-hour polling locations and drive-through voting.

Elsewhere, Republicans in 17 states have enacted new rules rolling back voting hours and polling locations – and tightening ID requirements, among other changes to local procedures – following former President Donald Trump’s defeat in the record-turnout 2020 election.

President Biden is set to give a speech in Philadelphia on Tuesday afternoon condemning the drive by Republicans in states like Texas to enact new restrictions on voting following Trump’s defeat.

At the national level, Democrats are blocked from passing a voting rights bill in the US Senate, which is evenly divided 50-50 between Democrats and Republicans and which has rules requiring 60 votes to pass new laws.

In his speech, Biden is expected to defend his victory in the 2020 election against Trump’s legal challenges, which have been repeatedly dismissed as without merit by the courts.

The president is also to call for passage of the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, a bill drafted by the Congressional Black Caucus that is headed for passage in the US House of Representatives this year. It faces an uphill battle with Republicans in the US Senate.

Biden will frame the debate in stark terms, calling on voting rights advocates to mobilise nationally and characterising it as the greatest struggle for voting rights since the Civil War.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott, meanwhile, warned that the Texas Democratic legislators faced arrest and he vowed to continue to call special sessions of the Texas legislature as needed to get the bill passed.

“If they do not return to work, they are risking losing their jobs as state representatives for not showing up,” Abbott said in an interview with KVUE, an Austin television news station.

“If these people want to be hanging out wherever they’re hanging out on this taxpayer-paid junket, they’re going to have to be prepared to do it for well over a year,” Abbott said.

“As soon as they come back in the state of Texas, they will be arrested, they will be cabined inside the Texas Capitol until they get their job done.”

Texas Democrats say the legislative process in Austin was “poisoned” by Republican partisan moves beginning in May to ram the legislation through without Democratic input or adequate public transparency.

“We are not going to buckle to the big lie in Texas, the big lie that has resulted in anti-democratic legislation throughout the United States,” Texas Representative Rafael Anchia, a leader of the Texas House Democratic Caucus, said.

“We are happy to vote on bipartisan proposals that expand the right to vote, that make it easier to vote and harder to cheat in the state of Texas, but that is not what we saw at the outset of this process,” Anchia said.

The US Supreme Court ruled in July that two Republican-backed voting rules in Arizona that opponents had argued disproportionately burdened Black, Latino and Native American voters could stand. That precedent could make court challenges to other voting restrictions difficult.