Live
News

Oman’s Sultan visits Saudi Arabia on first overseas trip

Talks are expected to focus on the Yemen war and economic and investment cooperation between Oman and Saudi Arabia.

Sultan Haitham bin Tariq received Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz in the capital Muscat in January last year [File: AFP]
Sultan Haitham bin Tariq received Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz in the capital Muscat in January last year [File: AFP]
11 Jul 2021

Oman’s Sultan visited Saudi Arabia on Sunday on his first official overseas trip since assuming power last year, with talks expected to focus on the Yemen war and economic and investment cooperation as Muscat looks to shore up its finances.

Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said, whose country has joined United Nations-led efforts to secure a peace initiative in Yemen, arrived in the Red Sea city of Neom for a two-day visit.

He was greeted by Saudi King Salman – in what Saudi-owned media said was the 85-year-old monarch’s first face-to-face meeting since the coronavirus pandemic began – and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The sultan recently faced his biggest challenge with demonstrations against unemployment in the debt-burdened country, which is pursuing wide-ranging reforms and austerity measures.

The Saudi cabinet authorised officials to prepare and sign draft agreements with Oman in fields including commerce, culture, investment promotion and post and transport, reported Bloomberg.

Saudi Arabia and Oman will establish a joint council to oversee several agreements, Oman’s Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr al-Busaidi told the Saudi-owned Asharq Alawsat newspaper on Saturday.

He said the opening of a delayed new road linking the two Gulf states would facilitate logistics and other infrastructure projects.

“There’s been a lot of work behind the scenes to try to build the foundation of something much more significant between the Saudis and Omanis,” Ayham Kamel, head of the Middle East and North Africa team at the political risk consultancy Eurasia Group, told Bloomberg. “Sultan Haitham is viewed in Riyadh as leaning toward Saudi in terms of Gulf affairs.”

Oman reaches out

Since the oil price crash in 2014, Oman’s debt to gross domestic product ratio has leapt from about 15 percent in 2015 to 80 percent last year, while Oman’s plans to diversify revenue away from oil and to reduce spending on its bloated public sector have made slow progress.

Oman is among the weakest financially among the Gulf oil producers but has long played the role of facilitator in efforts to resolve regional conflicts because of its neutral foreign policy.

Translation: Smiles for a bright future. Wishing all the best to both nations and the wider region. Stability, development and prosperity. We are optimistic. 

Relations between Oman and Saudi Arabia had long been cool despite their shared border. Saudi officials were wary of Oman’s cordial ties with Iran, which Riyadh considers a regional threat.

Omani officials have cultivated a careful neutrality in the region – which has seen rivalry being played out between Riyadh and Tehran. Muscat has also been wary of undue influence from its larger neighbour.

But the death last year of Omani Sultan Qaboos bin Said, who ruled for fifty years, opened an opportunity for change.

The sultanate, which shares borders with Yemen, has intensified diplomatic efforts aimed at securing a ceasefire between Yemen’s Iran-linked Houthi movement and the Saudi-led coalition that has been battling the group for more than six years.

Talks between the coalition and the Houthis are focused on steps to lift a blockade on Houthi-held ports and Sanaa airport in return for a promise from the Iran-aligned group for truce talks.

The coalition intervened in Yemen in March 2015 after the Houthis removed the internationally recognised government from the capital, Sanaa and swathes of territory in the country’s north. The war has killed tens of thousands of Yemenis and pushed the country to the brink of famine.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

Related

More from News

Iraq PM visits pro-democracy activist after abduction, assault

Ali al-Mikdam was a key figure in anti-government protests which swept Iraq for months from October 2019 calling for the removal of Iraq&#39;s political class, which activists branded as inept and corrupt [File: Thaier Al-Sudani/Reuters]

Pope Francis makes first appearance since intestinal surgery

Pope Francis offered thanks for the prayers for his recovery [Vatican Media/­Handout via Reuters]

Brazil highway auction fuels export hopes but Indigenous concerns

A truck travels along highway BR-163, in Lucas do Rio Verde in Brazil&#39;s Mato Grosso state, in September 2012 [File: Nacho Doce/Reuters]

Richard Branson takes off for space on Virgin Galactic flight

The rocket plane carrying Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson and other crew members takes off from Spaceport America [Andres Leighton/AP]
Most Read

McGregor breaks leg in UFC trilogy loss to Poirier

The doctor&#39;s stoppage is chalked up as a win for Poirier and a loss on McGregor&#39;s record, his third defeat in his last four fights in the UFC [Reuters]

Haiti’s assassinated president ‘riddled with bullets’, says wife

This file photo taken on May 23, 2018, shows Haitian President Jovenel Moise (L) and Haitian First Lady Martine Moise at the National Palace in Port-au-Prince [File: Hector Retamal/AFP]

Srebrenica genocide survivor: ‘It will happen to us again’

At the Memorial Centre in Potocari, the son of genocide survivor Vahid Suljic points at a list of Bosniaks with the Suljic surname who were killed by Serb forces in just a few days in July 1995 [Courtesy of Vahid Suljic]

Abiy Ahmed gets his Pyrrhic victory

On Saturday, the election board announced a landslide victory of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed&#39;s party in his first electoral contest on June 21 [File: Tiksa Negeri/Reuters]