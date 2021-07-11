Live
News|Elections

Bulgaria’s GERB party narrowly ahead in national vote: Exit polls

The centre-right GERB party of former Prime Minister Boyko Borissov and a new populist party were neck-and-neck in exit polls.

Borissov votes during a snap parliamentary election in Sofia [Spasiyana Sergieva/Reuters]
Borissov votes during a snap parliamentary election in Sofia [Spasiyana Sergieva/Reuters]
11 Jul 2021

No clear winner emerged from Bulgaria’s parliamentary election on Sunday, exit polls showed, with the centre-right GERB party of former Prime Minister Boyko Borissov narrowly ahead of the new anti-elite party There Is Such a People (ITN).

Surveys by Gallup International and Alpha Research showed GERB at 22.1 percent to 23.5 percent, and ITN, led by popular TV host and singer Slavi Trifonov, on 21.5 percent to 22.3 percent in the election, Bulgaria’s second in three months.

The close exit poll results underscore deep divisions over the legacy of Borissov’s decade-long rule, amid growing anger at widespread corruption in Bulgaria, the European Union’s poorest member.

Even if official results confirm GERB as the largest party its chances of forging a ruling coalition are slim, political observers say.

People vote during a snap parliamentary election in Sofia [Spasiyana Sergieva/Reuters]
GERB came in first in the election in April, but was shunned by other parties.

ITN is better positioned, with the support of its likely partners, two small anti-corruption groupings.

Weeks of coalition talks, or even another election, are now possible, meaning Bulgaria may face difficulty tapping the EU’s multibillion-euro coronavirus recovery package or approving its 2022 budget plans.

If deadlock leads to yet another election, “voters will tire out, their support for democracy will erode,” with extremists standing to benefit, Antony Todorov, New Bulgarian University professor told the AFP news agency.

But Boriana Dimitrova of the Alpha Research Institute told the bTV station that “the parties realise” that voters are weary “and they will make an effort to form a government”.

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from News

Suez Canal’s revenue hits record $5.84bn despite blockage crisis

The huge container ship MV Ever Given blocked the vital waterway for six days in March [File: Suez Canal Authority/Reuters]

Syrian government announces steep rise in bread, diesel prices

The government of President Bashar al-Assad has repeatedly raised fuel prices in recent years to tackle a financial crunch sparked by the war and compounded by a spate of Western sanctions [File: Muzaffar Salman/Reuters]

Canada announces steps to reduce wildfire risk after heat wave

Smoke rises above the small western Canadian town of Lytton after wildfires forced its residents to evacuate, in Lytton, British Columbia, on June 30 [JR Adams/Handout via Reuters]

Haitian president’s killing fuels escalating fears, uncertainty

A man sits on a sidewalk in Port-au-Prince following the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, on July 10, 2021 [File: Ricardo Arduengo/Reuters]
Most Read

Shaw puts England ahead in Euro 2020 final – Live

[Reuters]

Virgin Galactic rocket ship touches down after soaring to space

The rocket plane carrying Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson and other crew members took off from Spaceport America [File: Virgin Galactic vía AP]

The Power Worshippers: A look inside the American religious right

Jorge Alfonso, 56, of Miami waits in line outside the King Jesus International Ministry Church where President Trump held a rally for evangelical supporters [Lynne Sladky/AP Photo]

Abandoned: The seafarers stuck at sea for two years

Protests signs are seen onboard the Ula ship which was left abandoned by its owner [Al Jazeera]