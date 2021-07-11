Live
News

Argentina beat Brazil 1-0 to win Copa America

Argentina wins its first major title since 1993 and Lionel Messi finally lifts his first major trophy for the national team.

Teammates lift Argentina's Lionel Messi after beating Brazil 1-0 in the Copa America final soccer match at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, July 10, 2021 [Bruna Prado/ AP]
Teammates lift Argentina's Lionel Messi after beating Brazil 1-0 in the Copa America final soccer match at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, July 10, 2021 [Bruna Prado/ AP]
11 Jul 2021

Argentina beat Brazil 1-0 in Saturday’s Copa America final to secure the national team’s first title in 28 years.

Argentina’s winning goal at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro came in the 22nd minute after Rodrigo de Paul made a long pass to Angel di Maria.

The 33-year-old veteran striker counted on some sloppy defending from left-back Renan Lodi to take control and lob it past goalkeeper Ederson.

Soccer Football – Copa America 2021 – Final – Brazil v Argentina – Estadio Maracana, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – July 10, 2021 Argentina’s Angel Di Maria celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

It was only the third goal Brazil conceded in the tournament.

Brazil piled on the pressure in an exciting second half but even with five strikers on the field they could not get an equaliser against an Argentine defence protected by the outstanding Rodrigo De Paul.

Brazil’s Neymar in action with Argentina’s Leandro Paredes [Amanda Perobelli/ Reuters]
Argentina’s win was a particular triumph for Barcelona striker Lionel Messi, who picked up his first ever title in a blue and white shirt after more than a decade of club and individual honours.

When the match ended, a tearful Messi was thrown into the air by some of his joyous teammates.

Messi finished the tournament’s joint top goalscorer with four goals and was elected joint best player along with Neymar. But he was quiet throughout and uncharacteristically missed a golden opportunity to wrap the game up with two minutes remaining.

When the final whistle went, Argentina TV declared “Argentina Champions, Lionel Messi Champion!”

The victory was Argentina’s 15th Copa America triumph and means they draw level with Uruguay as the all-time leading winners.

Their win extended their sequence of undefeated matches to 20 under Lionel Scaloni and handed Brazil their first competitive defeat since they lost to Belgium in the quarter-finals of the 2018 World Cup.

 

Source: News Agencies
More from News

China, N Korea pledge cooperation ‘in face of foreign hostility’

Chinese President Xi Jinping and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un walk during Xi&#39;s visit in Pyongyang, North Korea in this picture released by by North Korea&#39;s Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on June 21, 2019 [KCNA via Reuters]

California battles wildfire as blazing heat hits western US

Firefighters from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection&#39;s Placerville station battle the Sugar Fire, part of the Beckwourth Complex Fire, in Doyle, California, on July 9 [Noah Berger/AP Photo]

Majority of Brazilians support impeaching Bolsonaro: Poll

The Datafolha survey showed 54 percent of Brazilians support a proposed move by the Brazilian lower house to open impeachment proceedings against Bolsonaro, compared to 42 percent who oppose it. [File: Adriano Machado/Reuters]

Is it time to take the Taliban seriously?

Most Read

Haiti: Wife of assassinated President Jovenel Moise speaks out

This file photo taken on May 23, 2018, shows Haitian President Jovenel Moise (L) and Haitian First Lady Martine Moise at the National Palace in Port-au-Prince [File: Hector Retamal/AFP]

Kyrgyzstan moves to nationalise gold mine run by Canadian company

A worker holds a polished gold alloy bar in a workshop at Kumtor gold mine extraction factory in the Tien Shan mountains, some 350km (218 miles) southeast of the capital Bishkek near the Chinese border March 14 [File: Shamil Zhumatov/Reuters]

Violence erupts over jailing of former South Africa leader Zuma

Supporters of former South African President Jacob Zuma block the highway with burning tyres during a protest in Peacevale, South Africa. [Rogan Ward/Reuters]

Taliban claims to control most of Afghanistan after rapid gains

Opponents of the Taliban offensive prepare for battle at Ghorband district in Parwan province [Omar Sobhani/Reuters]