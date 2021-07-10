Live
News

Charlottesville removes Robert E. Lee statue

Statue of confederate general taken down nearly four years after a deadly white supremacist rally in the city.

Onlookers cheered as the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee was taken down [Evelyn Hockstein/ Reuters]
Onlookers cheered as the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee was taken down [Evelyn Hockstein/ Reuters]
10 Jul 2021

A statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee has been taken down in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Saturday, nearly four years after white supremacist protests over plans to remove it led to clashes in which a woman was killed.

Shortly after the removal of the Lee statue, a statue of Confederate General Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson was also removed from its base in another city park. Onlookers who had gathered hours earlier cheered as the statues were loaded onto trucks and driven away.

Spectators by the dozens lined the blocks surrounding the park, and a cheer went up as the Lee statue was lifted off the pedestal. There was a visible police presence, with streets blocked off to vehicular traffic by fencing and heavy trucks.

Charlottesville Mayor Nikuyah Walker gave a speech in front of reporters and observers as the crane neared the monument.

“Taking down this statue is one small step closer to the goal of helping Charlottesville, Virginia, and America, grapple with the sin of being willing to destroy Black people for economic gain,” Walker said.

A statue of Confederate General Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson is removed after years of a legal battle [Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters]
Statues honouring leaders of the pro-slavery Confederate side in the American Civil War have become a focus of protests against racism in recent years.

The college town’s planned removal of the Lee statue in 2017 prompted a rally by white supremacists that turned deadly when a self-described neo-Nazi drove a car into a crowd and killed a counter-protester, 32-year-old Heather Heyer.

Weeks later the Charlottesville city council unanimously ordered the Jackson statue to be removed.

Citizens including the Virginia Division of the Sons of Confederate Veterans sued Charlottesville over the removal plans. In April, Virginia’s highest court ruled the city could remove both Confederate statues, overturning a state Circuit Court decision that had upheld the citizen lawsuit.

Charlottesville will keep the statues in storage until it makes a final decision about what to do with them, officials said in a statement on Friday.

Kristin Szakos, a former Charlottesville city council member who watched the statues’ removal, said that “folks in this community have been trying to get these statues down for a hundred years.”

She added: “I think that we’re finally ready to be a community that doesn’t telegraph through our public art that we are pretty fine with white supremacy.”

A worker gestures as he removes a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee [Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters]
Source: News Agencies

Related

More from News

Barty defeats Pliskova to win Wimbledon final

Barty (L) came into Saturday&#39;s final having won five of the seven matches she had played against Pliskova (R) [Toby Melville/Reuters]

Russia sets new record daily COVID death toll

People wait in line to get a coronavirus vaccine at a vaccination center in Sokolniki Park in Moscow [File: Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP]

G20 backs landmark global tax reform

Germany&#39;s Finance Minister Olaf Scholz talks to the media during a break at the G20 finance ministers and central bankers meeting in Venice [Andreas Solaro/AFP]

EU says it has reached coronavirus vaccine target

President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen announced the bloc has hit its goal of delivering enough vaccines to cover 70 percent of the adult EU population [AFP]
Most Read

Analysis: Messi, Neymar and the Copa America final

The final is billed as &#39;Messi versus Neymar&#39; [File: AFP]

Kyrgyzstan moves to nationalise gold mine run by Canadian company

A worker holds a polished gold alloy bar in a workshop at Kumtor gold mine extraction factory in the Tien Shan mountains, some 350km (218 miles) southeast of the capital Bishkek near the Chinese border March 14 [File: Shamil Zhumatov/Reuters]

Taliban claims to control most of Afghanistan after rapid gains

Opponents of the Taliban offensive prepare for battle at Ghorband district in Parwan province [Omar Sobhani/Reuters]

In Spain’s strawberry fields, migrant women face sexual abuse

Women fruit pickers in Spain, often from Morocco or Eastern Europe, are being exploited as they attempt to support themselves and families back home [Stefania Prandi/Al Jazeera]