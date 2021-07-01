Live
News

Philippines orders evacuation as volcano Taal alert level raised

Alert for Taal moved from level 2 to level 3, which means a ‘magmatic intrusion’ at the main crater ‘could further drive succeeding eruptions’.

This aerial photograph taken on June 24, 2021 shows the Taal volcano crater [File: Ted Aljibe/AFP]
This aerial photograph taken on June 24, 2021 shows the Taal volcano crater [File: Ted Aljibe/AFP]
1 Jul 2021

Authorities in the Philippines have started evacuating thousands of people after the alert status was raised on Thursday for a restive volcano that spewed a kilometre-high (0.62-mile) plume of gas and steam.

The alert for the Taal volcano, approximately 70km (45 miles) south of central Manila, moved from level 2 to level 3 on the 5-level scale, which the seismology and volcanology agency said meant a “magmatic intrusion” at the main crater “could further drive succeeding eruptions”.

Taal is one of the world’s smallest active volcanoes. Despite standing at only 311 metres (1,020 feet), it can be deadly and an eruption in 1911 killed more than 1,300 people.

In January last year, Taal shot a column of ash and steam as high as 15km (9.3 miles) into the sky, which forced more than 100,000 people to abandon their homes, causing widespread flight cancellations and heavy ash falls in Manila.

Authorities have warned that the current eruption could potentially be more hazardous than that of last year.

Water in Taal’s crater boiled before and after its eruption, a video posted on the Facebook page of the seismology agency showed.

Magma made contact with the crater’s water, which then turned into gas and vapour, known as a phreatomagmatic eruption.

“Phreatomagmatic is more dangerous because there’s already an interaction with magma,” Maria Antonia Bornas, chief of the agency’s monitoring and eruption prediction division, told a news conference.

Eruptions expected

The Philippine seismological agency warned of possible “succeeding eruptions” and recommended the evacuation of the volcano island and “high-risk” areas of Agoncillo and Laurel towns, situated on the lake surrounding the Taal volcano.

“We’re just raising the alert because something is happening and it can lead to a higher activity,” Renato Solidum, head of the agency, told the AFP news agency.

A spokesperson for the national disaster agency said its local agents had called an emergency meeting with government officials and emergency services. He estimates that nearly 15,000 people lived in the most vulnerable areas.

Agoncillo disaster officer Junfrance De Villa told AFP preparations were under way in case residents needed to be evacuated from the lakeside community.

“Some have already taken shelter with relatives,” De Villa said.

The national disaster bureau warned of eruption-related quakes.

The evacuation of Agoncillo started late afternoon, Batangas Governor Hermilando Mandanas said, with 3,523 families – or 14,495 people – to be moved to safe areas.

Dump trucks were sent to assist and payloaders and evacuation centres were being readied, he added.

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from News

Trump Organization CFO surrenders to New York authorities

Allen Weisselberg, centre, went through a freight entrance to avoid cameras awaiting his arrival at District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr’s lower Manhattan office on Thursday, one day after a grand jury indicted him and the company in an extraordinary challenge to the former president [File: Timothy A Clary/AFP/Getty Images]

No career path, no raise for Nigeria’s contract bank workers

Contract staffing has been a feature of Nigeria’s labour market for decades, but it is especially rife in the banking and oil sectors [Courtesy of Ope Adetayo/Al Jazeera]

Iranian refugee acquitted of smuggling slams UK asylum policies

Iranian refugee Fouad Kakaei, 31, says his case highlights flaws in the UK&#39;s asylum policies [Courtesy of Fouad Kakaei]

Why Copa America is failing to grab the crowds this year

Brazil was awarded hosting rights two weeks before the start of the tournament [Carl de Souza/AFP]
Most Read

Why two Sikh women marrying Muslims triggered disputes in Kashmir

Sikh politician Majinder Singh Sirsa gestures during a news conference in Srinagar [Shuaib Bashir/Al Jazeera]

Africa’s COVID threat hits ‘new level’ as Delta variant spreads

A protester in Pretoria, South Africa, holds a placard demanding COVID-19 vaccines. A little more than 1 percent of the African population has been fully vaccinated against the disease, according to the WHO [File: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters]

‘Abuse and torture’: US reacts to Donald Rumsfeld’s death

Former United States Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld listens to a question during a news conference at the Asia Security Summit in Singapore in 2006 [File: Tim Chong/Reuters]

‘Never seen anything like this’: 100s dead amid Canada heatwave

A man cools off at a misting station during the scorching weather of a heat wave in Vancouver, British Columbia [Jennifer Gauthier/Reuters]