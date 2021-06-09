Live
News

Iraq releases Iran-aligned commander Qasim Mahmoud Muslih

Muslih’s release without prosecution is one of a number of unsuccessful government attempts to crack down on armed groups.

The PMF is Iraq's state paramilitary grouping that includes mostly Shia Muslim factions and is dominated by Iran-backed groups [File: Essam al-Sudani/Reuters]
The PMF is Iraq's state paramilitary grouping that includes mostly Shia Muslim factions and is dominated by Iran-backed groups [File: Essam al-Sudani/Reuters]
9 Jun 2021

Iraq has released an Iran-aligned armed group commander who was arrested in May on terrorism-related charges after authorities found insufficient evidence against him.

Two Iraqi officials said Qasim Mahmoud Muslih was released at 8am (05:00 GMT) on Wednesday.

His supporters greeted him with hugs and kisses on Baghdad’s central Jadriya Bridge, taking photos and videos with him to celebrate.

Muslih, from the southern holy city of Karbala, was arrested on May 26. The military had said the charges were terrorism-related but did not give details.

He is the head of the Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF) in Anbar province.

Security officials told Reuters news agency at the time that the arrest was linked to attacks on US forces stationed in Iraq. Some media and analysts said it was because of Muslih’s alleged involvement in the killing of peaceful pro-democracy activists.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi has placed himself publicly in opposition to Iran-backed militias and parties, and Muslih’s arrest was a major attempt to rein in their power.

His release without prosecution is a blow to those efforts and one of a number of unsuccessful attempts to crack down on armed groups.

The two most high-profile moves against Iran-backed factions – Muslih’s arrest and the detention in June 2020 of fighters allegedly involved in rocket fire against US targets – have each resulted in no prosecutions and all of those arrested being released.

On both occasions, heavily armed militiamen stormed Baghdad’s fortified Green Zone, where foreign embassies and government buildings are located, threatening al-Kadhimi.

After Muslih’s arrest, al-Kadhimi held a meeting with key Shia leaders to quell hostilities. Based on the meeting’s outcome, Muslih was taken into PMF custody.

An investigative committee comprised of officials from the defence and interior ministries, National Security and the PMF was formed to look into his case. Muslih was in the custody of the Joint Operations Command during that time. The JOC oversees an array of Iraqi security forces.

On Monday, his file was sent to a PMF investigative judge, who ordered his release.

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from News

High Court finds UK gov’t acted unlawfully over COVID contract

Public First is headed by husband and wife James Frayne and Rachel Wolf, former colleagues of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson&#39;s ex-chief adviser Dominic Cummings (pictured) [File: Toby Melville/Reuters]

Olympics: India drops Chinese kit sponsor ahead of Tokyo Games

Flags fly outside the Li-Ning Center in Beijing, China [File: Jason Lee/Reuters]

Despite three-child policy, many in China can’t afford more kids

China’s fertility rate slowed to 1.3 births per woman in 2020 and looks likely to hover around that rate unless authorities in Beijing ease pressure on working families [File: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg]

Tiny creature back to life 24,000 years in Siberian deep freeze

A bdelloid rotifer feeding on algae and other microorganisms, seen under a microscope [Getty Images]
Most Read

‘Traitors’: Fears of violence grows as Netanyahu clings to power

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has spoken of &#39;the greatest electoral fraud in the state&#39;s history&#39; [Ammar Awad/Reuters]

Bitcoin sinks after Colonial Pipeline ransom recovery

The United States recovered almost all the Bitcoin ransom paid to the perpetrators of the cyberattack on Colonial Pipeline last month in a sign that law enforcement is capable of pursuing online criminals even when they operate outside the nation’s borders [File: Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg]

Man who slapped Macron ‘subscribes to far-right YouTube channels’

French President Emmanuel Macron gets slapped by a member of the public during a visit in Tain-L&#39;Hermitage, France, in this still image taken from video on June 8, 2021 [BFMTV/ReutersTV via Reuters]

Macron slapped in face during walkabout in southern France

Macron is widely expected to seek re-election in next year&#39;s presidential elections and surveys show him with a narrow lead over far-right leader Marine Le Pen [File: Francois Mori/AP Photo]