Albania parliament impeaches president for violating constitution

Ilir Meta, who held the largely ceremonial role, has regularly clashed with Prime Minister Edi Rama’s Socialist government.

Meta has denounced the investigation and impeachment attempt, arguing they are illegal [File: Florion Goga/Reuters]
9 Jun 2021

The Albanian parliament on Wednesday impeached President Ilir Meta for violating the constitution and discharged him from the post.

In an extraordinary session, the parliament voted 104-7 to discharge the president. Three abstained. The final approval will come from Albania’s Constitutional Court within three months.

A report of a parliamentary investigation concluded that Meta had violated the constitution with his biased approach against the ruling Socialists during the April 25 parliamentary electoral campaign. The report said Meta violated 16 articles and also incited violence.

“Ilir Meta has betrayed the mission of the president of … Albania,” Prime Minister Edi Rama said in his speech before the vote. “Ilir Meta has humiliated the constitution.”

Meta has denounced the investigation and impeachment attempt, arguing they are illegal.

There was no reaction from Meta during the debate or after the vote. During the parliamentary debate Meta continued his daily agenda, awarding a medal to a folk music ensemble.

In late April, 49 governing Socialist lawmakers asked for the investigative committee.

They accuse Meta, a former Socialist prime minister who left the party many years ago, of inciting instability and violence in the Balkan nation and siding with the political opposition ahead of the election.

They say Meta should be impeached for failing in his constitutional duty to guarantee national unity.

The governing Socialist Party ended up winning a landslide of 74 of parliament’s 140 seats in the April 25 election, winning their third four-year term.

“President of the Republic’s acts, behaviour and approach … run counter to his constitutional role and position,” said the report.

It said Meta should be “removed from the post of the President of the Republic for grave violation (of the constitution)”.

Albania’s presidency is largely ceremonial but carries some authority over the judiciary and the armed forces. The role is also generally understood to be apolitical, but Meta has regularly clashed with Prime Minister Edi Rama’s Socialist government.

Since assuming the office of president in 2017 with the support of the ruling Socialists, Meta has opposed their agenda, blocking the nominations of ministers and vetoing legislation.

Meta has accused Rama of running a “kleptocratic regime” and concentrating all legislative, administrative and judiciary powers in his hands.

Meta argues that the outgoing assembly is in a post-election transition period and therefore is ineligible to conduct such investigation activities. The parliament elected in April is not formally seated until September.

Source: AP
