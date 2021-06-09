Live
News|Prison

Bahrain political prisoner Husain Barakat dies of COVID-19

Husain Barakat, 48, died after contracting the virus in Jau prison, where an outbreak of the coronavirus disease began in March.

Since the March outbreak of the disease in Bahrain's main prison Jau, families have been holding small protests demanding the release of political prisoners and better conditions [File: Ahmed Jadallah/Reuters]
Since the March outbreak of the disease in Bahrain's main prison Jau, families have been holding small protests demanding the release of political prisoners and better conditions [File: Ahmed Jadallah/Reuters]
9 Jun 2021

A political prisoner serving a life sentence in Bahrain has died after contracting COVID-19, the interior ministry and activists said on Wednesday, as the Gulf state fights a surge in infections.

Bahrain has come under pressure from human rights organisations over prison conditions including overcrowding, poor sanitation and lack of medical care.

Since the March outbreak of the disease in Bahrain’s main prison Jau, families have been holding small protests demanding the release of political prisoners and better conditions. There was a violent confrontation between guards and prisoners in April after prisoners protested against conditions.

The interior ministry on Wednesday said Husain Barakat, 48, who had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in March, had died after being infected with the virus.

He had been taken from prison to Salmaniya Hospital on May 29, it said. Barakat’s family said he was placed on a ventilator in an ICU unit.

Britain-based human rights group the Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy (BIRD) said Barakat was a political prisoner being held in Jau.

Barakat was sentenced in 2018, along with 53 other individuals, to life in prison in a mass trial of 138 defendants accused by authorities of belonging to a “terror” cell, BIRD said.

He was also stripped of his citizenship, which was later restored by royal decree, BIRD said.

His son was also arrested at the age of 16, and sentenced to 20 years in prison.

The interior ministry said Barakat had received regular medical attention and phone calls while in prison.

Bahraini human rights activist Maryam Khawaja, whose own father is imprisoned in Jau, said Barakat told his wife during his last phone call that he could not breathe and was “going to die”.

 

The Euro-Mediterranean Monitor in the Gulf has called for an immediate, independent investigation into the incident.

“Since the outbreak of the coronavirus inside Bahrain prisons, and despite calls for the authorities to undertake more serious efforts to stop the spread of the virus among the detainees, healthcare was not provided for the detainees, preventive measures inside prisons were not implemented, and authorities continued the policy of deliberate medical neglect,” the monitor said on Twitter.

Dissolved Bahraini opposition group al-Wefaq has called for the release of prisoners of conscience since the start of the pandemic.

Bahrain has freed some prisoners considered at risk, such as pregnant women, in response to the pandemic.

New daily COVID-19 cases surged to record highs in mid-to-late May, reaching more than 3,000 new cases a day, having stayed below 200 a day at the end of last year. Bahrain on Tuesday said 1,279 new cases had been recorded, with 18 deaths.

Bahrain’s government, which denies carrying out torture in prisons, has said it offered vaccinations to all prisoners and that appropriate measures were taken to deal with COVID-19 outbreaks.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies, Reuters

Related

More from News

‘Watch out for the cicadas’, Biden warns ahead of Europe trip

President Joe Biden pantomimes how he earlier had to brush a cicada off his neck as he and first lady Jill Biden prepare to board Air Force One, Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland [Patrick Semansky/AP Photo]

UN calls for more action to fight AIDS amid COVID setbacks

&#34;Even in spite of all the setbacks, we can end AIDS as a public health threat by 2030 as we promised, if the world comes together,&#34; said UNAIDS Executive Director Winnie Byanyima [File: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP]

Two Pakistani police officers protecting polio jab team shot dead

A police officer stands guard as health workers administer polio vaccine to children during a door-to-door vaccination campaign, as the spread of COVID-19 continues, in Peshawar, Pakistan [File: Bilawal Arbab/ EPA]

‘Egregious’ police abuse against Colombian protesters: Report

A human rights report alleges that the Colombian National Police used &#39;excessive, often brutal, force&#39; against protesters [Mauricio Duenas Castaneda/EPA-EFE]
Most Read

‘Traitors’: Fears of violence grows as Netanyahu clings to power

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has spoken of &#39;the greatest electoral fraud in the state&#39;s history&#39; [Ammar Awad/Reuters]

Bitcoin sinks after Colonial Pipeline ransom recovery

The United States recovered almost all the Bitcoin ransom paid to the perpetrators of the cyberattack on Colonial Pipeline last month in a sign that law enforcement is capable of pursuing online criminals even when they operate outside the nation’s borders [File: Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg]

Palestinian ‘renaissance’ as Israel makes mass arrests

Palestinian activists Muna and Mohammed al-Kurd were arrested and later released by Israeli authorities in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood [File: Ahmad Gharabli/AFP]

Man who slapped Macron ‘subscribes to far-right YouTube channels’

French President Emmanuel Macron gets slapped by a member of the public during a visit in Tain-L&#39;Hermitage, France, in this still image taken from video on June 8, 2021 [BFMTV/ReutersTV via Reuters]