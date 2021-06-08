Live
News|Courts

UN court upholds Ratko Mladic’s war crimes, genocide convictions

The final verdict means the Bosnian Serb military leader, 78, will see out his life sentence over his role in the siege of Sarajevo and the Srebrenica massacre.

Bosnian Muslim women watch a television broadcast of the final verdict of former Bosnian Serb military leader Ratko Mladic, in the Srebrenica-Potocari Genocide Memorial Center, Bosnia and Herzegovina [Dado Ruvic/Reuters]
8 Jun 2021
|
Updated
21 minutes ago

UN appeals judges have upheld the convictions of former Bosnian Serb military chief Ratko Mladic for genocide and other offences during Bosnia’s 1992-95 war and confirmed his life sentence.

Tuesday’s verdict by five judges at the UN International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals at The Hague was final and cannot be appealed any further.

Twenty-six years after the Srebrenica massacre, the decision brings to a close the last Bosnian genocide trial before the court.

Known as the “Butcher of Bosnia”, Mladic, now in his late seventies, played a significant role in deadly campaigns, including the 1995 Srebrenica massacre and the 43-month siege of Sarajevo during the war in Bosnia.

Srebrenica, which saw more than 8,000 Muslim men and boys killed, remains the only episode of genocide on European soil after World War II.

Former Bosnian Serb military leader Ratko Mladic sits in the courtroom prior to the pronouncement of his appeal judgement at the UN International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals (IRMCT) in The Hague, Netherlands [Jerry Lampen/Pool via Reuters]
Mladic was convicted in 2017 on charges of genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes and sentenced to life imprisonment.

His lawyers had appealed his conviction, arguing the former general could not be held responsible for possible crimes committed by his subordinates.

They asked for an acquittal or a retrial.

But prosecutors wanted Mladic’s conviction to be upheld, along with his life sentence.

Tuesday’s verdict was delivered by a five-judge panel led by Zambian Presiding Judge Prisca Matimba Nyambe.

Widows and mothers of victims were outside the court as the judgment was made.

It comes after 25 years of trials at the now-closed International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY), which convicted 90 people.

Al Jazeera’s Step Vaessen, reporting from The Hague, said Tuesday’s verdict marked a “great relief for all the people who had been working on the tribunal, but … especially for all those who lost their loved ones in the war”.

She said the ruling would also be welcomed by lawyers and experts who feared that an acquittal would have signalled a setback for international justice.

A woman holds a placard asking for justice for Bosnia outside of The Hague UN International Criminal for the Former Yugoslavia (UN ICTY), before UN judges in the Hague made their ruling [Robin Utrecht/ANP/AFP/Netherlands OUT]
Source: News Agencies

