Live
News|Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador

US VP Harris in Mexico, meets Lopez Obrador for migration talks

The US and Mexico signed a memorandum of understanding that will establish greater cooperation between the two nations.

US Vice President Kamala Harris leaving Air Force Two as she arrives at Benito Juarez International Airport in Mexico City, Mexico [Edgard Garrido/Reuters]
US Vice President Kamala Harris leaving Air Force Two as she arrives at Benito Juarez International Airport in Mexico City, Mexico [Edgard Garrido/Reuters]
8 Jun 2021

United States Vice President Kamala Harris is wrapping up her first foreign trip with a visit to Mexico on Tuesday, and a meeting with President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, a key ally in the Biden administration’s efforts to curb the spike in migration at the US border.

Harris, in her role dealing with the root causes of increased migration from the Northern Triangle countries of Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras, as well as Mexico, has sought to strengthen diplomatic relations with Lopez Obrador.

“We have a partnership, a longstanding partnership. Other than Canada, we are the closest neighbours to each other,” Harris told reporters before departing for Mexico on Monday night. “That is the basis of the conversation I will have with him – is with that spirit, that we have to be partners.”

US Vice President Kamala Harris and Mexico’s President Lopez Obrador attending the signing ceremony of an MoU between the US and Mexico to establish a strategic partnership to cooperate on development programmes in the Northern Triangle at the Palacio Nacional in Mexico City, Mexico [Carlos Barria/Reuters]
The meeting follows Harris’s Monday visit to Guatemala, where she met President Alejandro Giammattei. To coincide with their meeting, the Biden administration announced a number of new commitments to combat trafficking, smuggling, and corruption, as well as investments in economic development in the country.

But on Tuesday, her meeting with Lopez Obrador did not deliver as many concrete commitments.

The two signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) that will establish greater cooperation between the two nations on development programmes in Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras. Harris aides say the two leaders also discussed vaccine sharing, the economic and security relationship between the two nations, and dealing with the root causes of migration from other countries in the region.

The memorandum of understanding, according to special envoy Ricardo Zuniga, who accompanied Harris on the trip, marks a new level of cooperation, and is important because the two nations have “some of the same issues” when it comes to irregular migration.

The accord is aimed at boosting Harris’s efforts of lowering the number of migrants from Central America’s Northern Triangle countries to the US.

“It’s very important to show that the United States and Mexico are collaborating and trying to improve conditions on the ground among our neighbours, because of the importance that other countries in Central America have for both of us,” Zuniga told reporters travelling with Harris.

US border authorities encountered nearly 19,000 unaccompanied children in March, the highest on record. Overall, it had more than 170,000 encounters on the border in April, the highest level in more than 20 years.

Guatemala’s President Giammattei and US Vice President Harris attending a news conference at the Palacio Nacional de la Cultura, in Guatemala City, Guatemala [Carlos Barria/Reuters]
In March, Lopez Obrador blamed Biden for the increase in migration at the US border, charging that the Biden administration had created “expectations” that “there would be a better treatment of migrants”.

The meeting comes just days after the country’s midterm elections, in which Lopez Obrador’s party appeared poised to maintain their majority in Mexico’s lower chamber of the congress, but fell short of a two-thirds majority as some voters boosted the struggling opposition, according to initial election results.

Harris was not expected to address the election results during her meeting with the president.

She will spend the rest of the day in Mexico meeting female entrepreneurs and labour leaders in the nation.

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from News

Bitcoin sinks after Colonial Pipeline ransom recovery

The United States recovered almost all the Bitcoin ransom paid to the perpetrators of the cyberattack on Colonial Pipeline last month in a sign that law enforcement is capable of pursuing online criminals even when they operate outside the nation’s borders [File: Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg]

Rights groups demand Biden end ‘torture’ of solitary confinement

Demonstrators hold signs outside Manhattan criminal court during a march and rally to demand the end of solitary confinement on June 7, 2021 [Mary Altaffer/AP Photo]

Iraq plans nuclear power plants to tackle electricity shortage

South Korean officials this year said they wanted to help build Iraq&#39;s planned nuclear plants and offered the Iraqis a tour of reactors in the United Arab Emirates (pictured) run by Korea Electric Power Corp [File: Barakah Nuclear Power Plant /AFP]

‘Joints for Jabs’: US state allows free cannabis to promote shots

As the pace of COVID jabs slows in the US, Washington state is offering a cannabis-related promotion [File: Dado Ruvic/Reuters]
Most Read

Macron slapped in face during walkabout in southern France

Macron is widely expected to seek re-election in next year&#39;s presidential elections and surveys show him with a narrow lead over far-right leader Marine Le Pen [File: Francois Mori/AP Photo]

UK police officer admits to kidnapping, raping Sarah Everard

Everard, 33, was abducted as she walked home from a friend&#39;s house in south London on March 3 [File: Metropolitan Police/AFP]

In China, a little-known EV maker is leaving Tesla in the dust

The Wuling Hongguang Mini is sold in macaron colours of avocado green, lemon yellow and white peach pink [File: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg]

Canada: ‘An act of mass murder perpetuated against Muslims’

People gather at a makeshift memorial at the scene where a man driving a pick-up truck ran over a Muslim family in what police say was a hate crime [Carlos Osorio/Reuters]