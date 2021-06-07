Live
US Supreme Court rules against residency for some migrants

The unanimous court ruling says those in the US on humanitarian grounds but entered illegally cannot apply for residency.

The US Supreme Court ruling means thousands who entered the US illegally but are allowed to stay may not apply to become permanent residents [File: Erin Scott/Reuters]
7 Jun 2021

A unanimous Supreme Court has ruled that thousands of people living in the United States for humanitarian reasons are ineligible to apply to become permanent residents.

Justice Elena Kagan on Monday wrote for the court that federal immigration law prohibits people who entered the country illegally and now have Temporary Protected Status (TPS) from seeking “green cards” to remain in the country permanently.

The designation applies to people who come from countries ravaged by war or disaster. It protects them from deportation and allows them to work legally. There are 400,000 people from 12 countries with TPS status.

The outcome in a case involving a couple from El Salvador who have been in the US since the early 1990s turned on whether people who entered the country illegally and were given humanitarian protections were ever “admitted” into the US under immigration law.

Kagan wrote that they were not. “The TPS program gives foreign nationals nonimmigrant status, but it does not admit them. So the conferral of TPS does not make an unlawful entrant … eligible” for a green card, she wrote.

The House of Representatives has already passed legislation that would make it possible for TPS recipients to become permanent residents, Kagan noted. The bill faces uncertain prospects in the Senate.

The case pitted the Biden administration against migrant groups that argued many people who came to the US on humanitarian grounds have lived in the country for many years, given birth to American citizens and put down roots in the US.

In 2001, the US gave Salvadoran migrants legal protection to remain in the US after a series of earthquakes in their home country.

People from 11 other countries – Haiti, Honduras, Myanmar, Nepal, Nicaragua, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Venezuela and Yemen – are similarly protected.

