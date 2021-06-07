Live
News|Islamophobia

Canada: Family targeted in fatal anti-Muslim attack, police say

Police say a driver ran over a family in Ontario ‘because they were Muslim’, killing four people, including a teenage girl.

The attack comes amid rising concerns about Islamophobic attacks across Canada and as communities are still reeling from a deadly mass shooting at a mosque in Quebec City in 2017 [File: Lyle Stafford/Reuters]
The attack comes amid rising concerns about Islamophobic attacks across Canada and as communities are still reeling from a deadly mass shooting at a mosque in Quebec City in 2017 [File: Lyle Stafford/Reuters]
7 Jun 2021

Police in the Canadian province of Ontario say a driver intentionally struck a family because they were Muslim, killing four people and seriously injuring a nine-year-old boy in what has been denounced as an “act of unspeakable hatred” and Islamophobia.

The victims, all members of the same family, were hit on Sunday evening while waiting to cross a street in the city of London, about 200km (124 miles) southwest of Toronto, Canadian news outlets reported on Monday.

Police said the victims were two women aged 77 and 44, a 46-year-old man and a 15-year-old girl. A nine-year-old boy also was seriously injured and is recovering in hospital. Local authorities did not release the names of the victims.

“There is evidence that this was a planned, premeditated act motivated by hate. It is believed these victims were targeted because they were Muslim,” London Police Service Superintendent Paul Waight said during a news conference, as reported by CityNews.

The attack came amid rising concerns about Islamophobic attacks in provinces across Canada and widespread calls for authorities to tackle racism, hate-motivated violence and the prevalence of far-right groups.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he was “horrified” by what he described as an “act of hatred”, and said his thoughts were with the victims’ loved ones, including the young boy who survived.

“To the Muslim community in London and to Muslims across the country, know that we stand with you. Islamophobia has no place in any of our communities. This hate is insidious and despicable – and it must stop,” Trudeau tweeted.

A 20-year-old suspect identified as Nathaniel Veltman has been arrested, local police said in a statement earlier on Monday. He has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder, Global News reported.

“There is no known previous connection between the suspect and the victims,” Waight said.

‘Sorrow will run deep’

Qazi Khalil, a friend of the family, told The Canadian Press news agency that he last saw them on Thursday. “This has totally destroyed me from the inside,” Khalil said. “I can’t really come to the terms they were no longer here.”

The National Council of Canadian Muslims, a national advocacy group, said it was “beyond horrified” by the deadly attack.

“This is a terrorist attack on Canadian soil, and should be treated as such. We call on the government to prosecute the attacker to the fullest extent of the law, including considering terrorist charges,” the group’s CEO, Mustafa Farooq, said in a statement on Monday.

“This loss of a family, the loss of a child in our community because of Islamophobia – this is a sorrow that will run deep for a long time. But let that sorrow be the ground where we stand for justice, and stand for change.”

Statistics Canada said in March that police-reported hate crimes targeting Muslims “rose slightly” to 181 incidents in 2019 – the last year for which the data is available. That is up from 166 incidents the previous year.

In recent months, Muslim women in the province of Alberta have been targeted in several incidents of verbal and physical abuse.

In September, 58-year-old Mohamed-Aslim Zafis was fatally stabbed outside a mosque in Toronto’s west end where he worked as a caretaker. That spurred calls for authorities to take the threat of far-right violence more seriously and to investigate the attack as being hate-motivated.

Muslim communities in Canada also are still reeling from a January 2017 mass shooting at a mosque in Quebec City that killed six Muslim men and injured several others.

Three days of mourning

London Mayor Ed Holder said he ordered flags outside city hall lowered for three days of mourning. “Let me be clear: This was an act of mass murder, perpetrated against Muslims — against Londoners — and rooted in unspeakable hatred,” Holder said in a statement.

“This act of unspeakable hatred, this act of Islamaphobia, [sic] must be followed by acts of compassion, acts of kindness, acts of empathy, acts of solidarity – justice – and, above all else, love.”

Ontario Premier Doug Ford also tweeted his condolences on Monday. “Hate and Islamophobia have NO place in Ontario. Justice must be served for the horrific act of hatred that took place in London, Ontario yesterday,” he wrote.

Harjit Sajjan, Canada’s minister of national defence, said he was “devastated to learn of the four Muslim Canadians killed in London, Ontario in a despicable Islamophobic attack”.

“Three generations of a family gone in an instant. This pervasive hatred is far too common in our country. We need to come together to end hatred in all its forms.”

Jagmeet Singh, leader of the opposition New Democratic Party (NDP), also condemned the attack. “They were murdered because of their faith,” Singh wrote on Twitter. “More than ever we must stand w/ our Muslim family, friends & neighbours against such vile hate.”

Source: Al Jazeera

Related

More from News

Israeli attorney general will not intervene in Sheikh Jarrah case

Israel forces push away activists near the Israeli checkpoint at the entrance of the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood in occupied East Jerusalem [File: Ahmad Gharabli/AFP]

US recovers most of $4.4M crypto ransom paid by Colonial Pipeline

The ransomware attack against Colonial Pipeline in May caused fuel shortages at petrol or gas stations in several US states and even affected operations by some airlines and airports [File: Mark Kauzlarich/Bloomberg]

Russia imposes tit-for-tat sanctions on Canadians

Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attend the opening session of the Paris Peace Forum [File: Yoan Valat/Pool via AP]

WHO says can’t force China to give more info on COVID origins

In this file photo from February, Peter Ben Embarek, a member of the World Health Organization (WHO) team tasked with investigating the origins of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), attends the WHO-China joint study news conference at a hotel in Wuhan, Hubei province [File: Aly Song/Reuters]
Most Read

In China, a little-known EV maker is leaving Tesla in the dust

The Wuling Hongguang Mini is sold in macaron colours of avocado green, lemon yellow and white peach pink [File: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg]

What’s behind Ireland’s support for Palestine?

In 1999, then-Irish Prime Minister Bertie Ahern made a two-day visit to Gaza where he held talks with PA President Arafat and visited the Jabaliya refugee camp. He departed for Dublin from the Gaza airport, becoming the first foreign leader to leave the Palestinian territory direct for his home country [File: Mohammad Saber/AFP]

China’s ties with Israel are tested by Gaza, but not sorely

Turning a blind eye to geopolitical differences has paid off for Israel and China, with the value of trade between the two countries growing from roughly $1bn at the turn of the century to a little over $11.2bn in 2019 [File: Greg Baker/AP]

In Pictures: ‘Sea snot’ on Turkey’s shores alarms residents

This aerial photograph taken on June 4, 2021, in Turkey&#39;s Marmara Sea at an Istanbul harbour shows mucilage, a jelly-like layer of slime that develops on the surface of the water due to the excessive proliferation of phytoplankton, gravely threatening the marine biome. [Yasin Akgul/AFP]