Live
News|Joe Biden

‘We have the chance to prove’ democracy’s strength: Biden

Before US President Joe Biden’s first overseas trip, he argues Western democracies can stand up to ‘modern-day threats’.

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will travel to Europe this week [Carlos Barria/Reuters]
US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will travel to Europe this week [Carlos Barria/Reuters]
7 Jun 2021

United States President Joe Biden will travel to Europe this week to rally Western democracies to address the global challenges of the coronavirus pandemic and climate change while also confronting threats from Russia and China.

Biden will meet in the United Kingdom with leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) industrialised nations and in Brussels with NATO allies before ending his first overseas trip with a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva.

Biden, who faces challenges to the US democracy at home after devastating losses of nearly 600,000 in the COVID-19 pandemic, framed the moment as a call to action to the Western democracies.

“This is a defining question of our time: Can democracies come together to deliver real results for our people in a rapidly changing world?” the US president wrote in The Washington Post newspaper.

“Will the democratic alliances and institutions that shaped so much of the last century prove their capacity against modern-day threats and adversaries? I believe the answer is yes. And this week in Europe, we have the chance to prove it.”

Biden faces a sceptical audience in Europe where the reputation of the US as a leading global power has suffered since the pandemic began, while China’s reputation has risen slightly in that time.

And Biden’s election has not improved the US’s standing, according to a new poll, despite the perception within the US that its global influence is rising.

“The first three months of the Biden administration have not affected French and German views of U.S. influence in the world,” the study by the German Marshall Fund and the Bertelsmann Foundation said, according to the Reuters news agency.

Meanwhile, the US is facing a renewed challenge to its role in the Middle East, continuing military threats to Ukraine and cyberattacks by Russia and an emerging geostrategic challenge by China.

Conditions in the Middle East are not currently conducive to moving towards a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, although the Biden administration remains committed to it, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on June 6.

“We’ve just come off of the violence in Gaza and elsewhere,” Blinken said in a US television interview.

“We’re working very hard not only to make sure that the ceasefire stays in place, but to start to deal with the humanitarian situation in Gaza,” Blinken told the news outlet Axios.

“Over time, if we can build a little bit more hope, a little bit more trust, a little bit more confidence, maybe then the conditions are in place to re-engage on two states,” Blinken said.

Blinken reiterated the Biden administration’s opening approach to Russia – which he characterised as a test – would be one of engagement. But he also issued a stern warning about recent cyberattacks emanating from Russia.

“We’re prepared if Russia chooses to continue reckless and aggressive action, we’re prepared to deal with that, as we have. On the other hand, if it chooses a different course, we’re prepared to engage,” Blinken told Axios.

“There are things we can do together that would advance the security of our people, the Russian people, people around the world – strategic stability, arms control.  So we’re going to explore that. We have to test the proposition, and the best way to do that is for the two presidents to meet face to face,” Blinken said.

Blinken said the administration will be pushing Chinese authorities for more transparency in international investigations into the origins of the COVID-19 virus. “That has to happen,” he told Axios.

Source: Al Jazeera

Related

More from News

US high court to hear ‘state secrets’ case on Muslim surveillance

The Supreme Court said it will take up another &#39;state secrets&#39; case this year [Andrew Harnik/AP Photo]

DR Congo to start phased return of residents to volcano-hit Goma

About 245,000 people remain displaced in nearby towns and villages, according to the latest survey by the International Organization for Migration [Djaffar al-Katanty/Reuters]

Israeli Knesset to vote on approving new government by June 14

Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin gives a statement on the coalition deal ahead of confidence vote on a new government [Menahem Kahana/AFP]

India to give adults free COVID shots after surge in infections

India has vaccinated less than five percent of its adult population [File: Mahesh Kumar A/AP Photo]
Most Read

In China, a little-known EV maker is leaving Tesla in the dust

The Wuling Hongguang Mini is sold in macaron colours of avocado green, lemon yellow and white peach pink [File: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg]

What’s behind Ireland’s support for Palestine?

In 1999, then-Irish Prime Minister Bertie Ahern made a two-day visit to Gaza where he held talks with PA President Arafat and visited the Jabaliya refugee camp. He departed for Dublin from the Gaza airport, becoming the first foreign leader to leave the Palestinian territory direct for his home country [File: Mohammad Saber/AFP]

In Pictures: ‘Sea snot’ on Turkey’s shores alarms residents

This aerial photograph taken on June 4, 2021, in Turkey&#39;s Marmara Sea at an Istanbul harbour shows mucilage, a jelly-like layer of slime that develops on the surface of the water due to the excessive proliferation of phytoplankton, gravely threatening the marine biome. [Yasin Akgul/AFP]

China’s ties with Israel are tested by Gaza, but not sorely

Turning a blind eye to geopolitical differences has paid off for Israel and China, with the value of trade between the two countries growing from roughly $1bn at the turn of the century to a little over $11.2bn in 2019 [File: Greg Baker/AP]