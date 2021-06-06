Live
Jordan security forces injured during night ‘riots’ in Amman

Tribal supporters of a lawmaker who was banned from Parliament clash with police in Jordan’s capital, authorities said.

The interior ministry called on Jordanians 'to distance themselves from illegal and unauthorised activities [File: Khalil Mazraawi/AFP]
6 Jun 2021

Jordan’s security forces have faced “armed attacks” in the capital Amman, according to the authorities, after tribal supporters of a lawmaker who was banned from the kingdom’s parliament clashed with the police on Saturday.

The lawmaker, Osama al-Ajarma, was banned from the legislature for a year late last month for insulting the body in a speech, inciting calls for protests by members of his tribe.

The official Jordanian news agency Petra cited the interior ministry saying that some members of the security forces were injured after Saturday’s violence in the Malha area near the road leading to Queen Alia International Airport.

In a separate statement published by the agency, the security services said that four members of a security force who were “dealing with riots in the Naour area were injured while they were trying to stop the rioters”.

‘The rule of law’

The media spokesman for the public security directorate said: “A security force dealt with rioting, burning vehicles and shooting in the air by a group of people on Saturday evening, in the Naour area. As a result of these actions, four public security men were injured and taken to hospital.”

Earlier, the interior ministry said in a statement that it was investigating calls that had gone out to hold gatherings that would violate the law, similar to previous gatherings that “prejudice societal peace and the rule of law”.

The ministry also called on Jordanians “to distance themselves from illegal and unauthorised activities”, stressing that it will not allow such activities to take place.

