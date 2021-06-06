Live
News

Nicaragua police detain another opposition presidential hopeful

Arturo Cruz’s detention comes three days after opposition presidential candidate Cristiana Chamorro was placed under house arrest.

Nicaraguan police officers block journalists outside the home of opposition leader Cristiana Chamorro [Carlos Herrera/ Reuters]
Nicaraguan police officers block journalists outside the home of opposition leader Cristiana Chamorro [Carlos Herrera/ Reuters]
6 Jun 2021

Police in Nicaragua has taken opposition politician Arturo Cruz into custody, detaining a second presidential hopeful in less than a week and escalating the battle ahead of November elections in which President Daniel Ortega seeks to maintain his grip on power.

Cruz, an academic who was Nicaragua’s ambassador to the United States between 2007 and 2009, was detained at the Managua airport upon arrival from Washington, DC, on Saturday, according to his aides.

The prosecutor’s offices said in a statement that Cruz was being investigated by the national police based on “strong evidence that he has attacked Nicaraguan society”.

It did not give details of possible charges against the 67-year-old or say whether he will remain in custody or under arrest.

Cruz’s detention came three days after opposition figure Cristiana Chamorro – also a possible challenger to Ortega in the November elections – was placed under house arrest after government claims that she was guilty of money laundering.

Cruz, a former ally to Ortega, is a candidate for the Alianza Ciudadana or Citizen’s Alliance, a coalition of right-wing parties supported by prominent businessmen, for the November presidential elections.

The Nicaraguan Center for Human Rights called his detention a “perverse strategy” on the part of Ortega’s government to silence people he considers political enemies.

“These are not criminal investigations, this is political persecution,” it said.

The US called for Cruz’s “immediate release”.

“The international community has spoken: under Ortega, Nicaragua is becoming an international pariah and moving farther away from democracy,” Acting Undersecretary of the US State Department’s Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs Julie Chung said on Twitter.

The Organization of American States also urged Nicaraguan authorities to free Cruz.

“Manipulating security forces and the judiciary to imprison opposition candidates is unacceptable … these actions are contrary to free and fair elections,” OAS Secretary-General Luis Almagro said on Twitter.

Ortega, a former guerrilla fighter who governed from 1979 to 1990, returned to power in 2007 and won two successive reelections. The 75-year-old aims to be re-elected in November for the third consecutive term.

International organisations, including the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights and the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, have accused Ortega’s government of fabricating false accusations against opponents.

The electoral body has already eliminated two opposition parties.

Source: News Agencies
More from News

Court rejects call to return Keiko Fujimori to jail for graft

The hearing of Fujimori represented a potential flashpoint at a moment of already high tension in the world&#39;s second largest copper producer following a very close presidential race [Angela Ponce/Reuters]

COVID-wary Japan gingerly approaches Olympics starting line

Japan has recorded some 770,000 infections and approximately 14,000 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic [File: Eugene Hoshiko/AP]

Carl Nassib becomes first active NFL player to come out as gay

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib is on track to be the first openly gay player to play in an NFL regular-season game [File: John Locher/AP]

Wildfires burn across US West threatening Flagstaff, Arizona

Dozens of fires have been burning across the US West in June [File: Mark Henle/AP Photo]
Most Read

Violations against children in conflict ‘alarmingly high’: UN

According to the report, the highest numbers of grave violations were verified in Afghanistan, the DRC, Somalia, Syria, and Yemen [File: Omar Sobhani/Reuters]

Bill and Melinda Gates divorce throws spotlight on money manager

Monday&#39;s rebranding of Bill and Melinda Gates Investments to Cascade Investment is the latest step in the unfolding story of what will happen to one of the largest fortunes in the world when Bill and Melinda Gates finalise their divorce [File: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg]

Iran’s President-elect Raisi addresses ties to mass executions

Raisi became Iran&#39;s eighth president in an election on Friday [Atta Kenare/AFP]

Trump wanted to send COVID-infected Americans to Guantanamo: Book

Former President Donald Trump waves as he arrives at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida, on January 20, 2021, after he left the White House [File: Carlos Barria/Reuters]