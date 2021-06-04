Live
News|LGBTQ

Tax rebate for Bangladesh companies hiring transgender people

Bangladesh has more than 200,000 transgender people, most of whom face discrimination and social ostracism, according to independent experts.

Transgender artists dance as they perform in a cultural programme at the National Museum in Dhaka [File: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters]
Transgender artists dance as they perform in a cultural programme at the National Museum in Dhaka [File: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters]
4 Jun 2021

Bangladesh has declared a tax rebate for companies hiring transgender people to boost the government’s social inclusion efforts for the marginalised group in the Muslim-majority South Asian country.

“I propose to enact special tax incentives with a view to providing employment and ensuring rise in living standards and social and economic integration of the members of the third gender,” Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal announced on Thursday, as he unveiled the national budget for the 2021-22 financial year.

Bangladesh has more than 200,000 transgender people, most of whom face discrimination and social ostracisation, according to independent experts. The government puts the number at 10,000.

Trans people in Bangladesh often resort to begging and the sex trade in order to survive, as most are forced to flee their homes due to bullying and harassment.

The minister said the companies would enjoy a five percent tax rebate or a refund of 75 percent of trans employees’ salaries if 10 percent of their total workforce, or 100 workers, were of the so-called “third gender”.

Bangladesh began allowing trans people, known as hijra, to legally register as third gender in 2013 and has provided support to the group since then.

Social inclusion can be ensured by involving people of this community into production-oriented occupations, said Kamal, who unveiled a $71bn national budget in parliament, aiming at saving lives and livelihoods amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s government earmarked more than $44.6bn to finance health, education and technology, social welfare, public safety and defence, alongside other sectors.

It allocated an additional $26.59bn to implement infrastructure development in the next financial year beginning on July 1.

Source: DPA

Related

More from News

‘Uyghur Tribunal’ hears evidence of alleged China abuses

The tribunal will be chaired by prominent human rights lawyer Geoffrey Nice, who led the prosecution of ex-Serbian President Slobodan Milosevic [Alberto Pezzali/AP]

US finds no evidence aerial sightings were alien spacecraft: NYT

Many of the 120-plus sightings reviewed in a classified intelligence study from a Pentagon task force were reported by US Navy personnel [Jim Urquhart/Reuters]

Vaccinating children ‘not a high priority’ amid shortage: WHO

A child receives a vaccine as part of a seasonal flu vaccination campaign for children and elderly people, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Santiago, Chile on April 13 [Ivan Alvarado/Reuters]

China transfixed by elephants long trek from Yunnan home

Most Read

Muslims near India’s Hindu temple allege pressure to vacate homes

Infographic: What you need to know about Israel’s military

‘No difference’: Palestinians react to Israeli coalition deal

Yamina party leader Naftali Bennett, left, speaks to Yesh Atid party leader Yair Lapid during a special session of the Knesset [Ronen Zvulun/Pool/Photo/AP]

Hong Kong police out in force to prevent Tiananmen commemoration

Police closed off parts of Hong Kong&#39;s Victoria Park on Friday after banning the territory&#39;s annual vigil to remember the Tiananmen Square crackdown in 1989 [Vincent Yu/AP Photo]