Live
News|Freedom of the Press

Nigerians on Twitter react to Nigeria’s Twitter suspension

Social media users take to social media platform to blast authorities’ decision to ‘indefinitely’ suspend its operations.

The government said Twitter was being used for activities 'capable of undermining Nigeria's corporate existence' [File: Olivier Douliery/AFP]
The government said Twitter was being used for activities 'capable of undermining Nigeria's corporate existence' [File: Olivier Douliery/AFP]
4 Jun 2021

Social media users in Nigeria on Friday swiftly inundated Twitter to express their shock and outrage after the government announced the indefinite suspension of the tech giant’s operations in the country.

The authorities’ move came two days after Twitter had temporarily suspended the account of President Muhammadu Buhari for violating the social media company’s “abusive” behaviour policy. Buhari’s account was put on hold for 12 hours after he threatened punishment for regional secessionists blamed for attacks on government buildings.

In a vague statement on Twitter, which did not clarify when the move would come into force, the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture said the social media platform was being used for activities “capable of undermining Nigeria’s corporate existence”.

Responding below the ministry’s post, many users pointed out the irony of announcing such a move on Twitter itself.

‘Fisayo Soyombo, freelance investigative journalist and ex-editor of TheCable, labelled the government’s decision “shameful”, while human rights lawyer Clement Nwankwo said the “unconstitutional” move should be “immediately reversed”.

‘Gbenga Sesan, executive director of Paradigm Initiative, a pan-African social enterprise working on digital inclusion and digital rights, said the move “will only end in disgrace” and urged users to download a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to retain access.

Unsurprisingly, there was no dearth of jokes, either.

Blogger and political commentator Japheth Omojuwa dubbed the “disaster” as coming from the “Federal Ministry of Emotional & Irrational Reactions”.

Meanwhile, Amnesty International’s Nigeria branch condemned the move and called on authorities to “immediately reverse the unlawful suspension and other plans to gag the media, repress the civic space, and undermine Nigerians’ human rights”.

Some users cited last year’s popular protests against police brutality, which saw young people mobilising through social media under the #EndSARS hashtag, as the reason behind the move.

Source: Al Jazeera

Related

More from News

AMC ends dizzying week with more wild moves

It’s been quite a ride for AMC Entertainment Holdings, with the stock’s surge enabling the world’s biggest cinema chain to sell equity and shore up its shaky balance sheet [File: Amir Hamja/Bloomberg]

Israeli police attack Palestinians running to protest expulsions

An Israeli border police officer prepares to hit a Palestinian man during a confrontation in the Silwan neighbourhood of East Jerusalem that followed the run [Maya Alleruzzo/AP Photo]

Biden to meet NATO secretary general ahead of Brussels summit

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will meet with US President Joe Biden at the White House on June 7 [Stephanie Lecocq/Pool via Reuters]

Is this the end of Netanyahu’s 12-year stint as Israel’s PM?

Most Read
OPINION

Absolving empire in Palestine

A member of the audience looks on wearing a United States-Israel themed custom suit during the AIPAC convention at the Washington Convention Center in Washington, US, March 2, 2020. [Tom Brenner/Reuters]

Putin says US wants to ‘hold back’ Russia as Biden meeting looms

&#39;We need to find ways of looking for a settlement in our relations, which are at an extremely low level now,&#39; Putin said [Dmitri Lovetsky/Pool via Reuters]

Infographic: What you need to know about Israel’s military

As economic crisis wears on, Lebanese can’t even afford manoucheh

The staple food zaatar manoucheh on display in the Lebanese capital of Beirut [Courtesy: M3R]