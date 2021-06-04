Live
News|Israel-Palestine conflict

Israeli police attack Palestinians running to protest expulsions

At least 23 hurt as Israeli police attack run in support of Palestinians facing forced expulsion in East Jerusalem.

An Israeli border police officer prepares to hit a Palestinian man during a confrontation in the Silwan neighbourhood of East Jerusalem that followed the run [Maya Alleruzzo/AP Photo]
An Israeli border police officer prepares to hit a Palestinian man during a confrontation in the Silwan neighbourhood of East Jerusalem that followed the run [Maya Alleruzzo/AP Photo]
4 Jun 2021

The Palestinian Red Crescent said 23 runners were injured when Israeli police fired tear gas and stun grenades at an activist-organised run in solidarity with Palestinian families facing forced expulsion in occupied East Jerusalem

Hundreds of runners took part in the event on Friday which began in Sheikh Jarrah and ended 3.5km (2 miles) away in Silwan. Dozens of Palestinians living in the two neighbourhoods face the threat of losing their homes to Israeli settlers.

Al Jazeera’s Hoda Abdel Hamid, reporting from East Jerusalem, said the runners were wearing white T-shirts with “7,850” printed on them, representing the number of people activists say are facing forced expulsion in the city.

Abdel Hamid said Israeli security forces had attacked the protesters with stun grenades to disperse them, even though the run was peaceful.

“The young people were simply singing and cheering and were happy that they had done a marathon,” she added.

Palestinians take part in a run organised by activists between the neighbourhoods of Sheikh Jarrah and Silwan in occupied East Jerusalem [Ahmad Gharabli/AFP]
On social media, people posted videos of Israeli forces beating protesters.

One of the runners, Jalal Abu Khater, posted images of his bruised leg and tweeted: “I was beaten six times, attacked by Israeli forces, for running in my ancestral town & city.”

Protests in May against the forced expulsions of Palestinians in Sheikh Jarrah frequently drew violent responses by the Israeli security forces.

On May 9, amid growing tensions, the Israeli High Court delayed a ruling on the expulsion of four Palestinian families. A new court date would be announced in 30 days, it said.

An Israeli crackdown on protesters also spread to Al-Aqsa Mosque, which Israeli security forces stormed several times during the holy month of Ramadan, wounding hundreds of Muslim worshippers.

Hamas, the Palestinian group that rules Gaza, fired several rockets at Israel on May 10 following the expiration of the group’s ultimatum demanding Israel stand down its security forces from the mosque compound.

Israel then bombarded Gaza for 11 days, killing at least 253 people, including 66 children. Rockets fired by armed groups in Gaza killed at least 12 people in Israel.

Rights groups say expulsions could still proceed in the coming months, potentially igniting another round of fighting.

Israeli rights group Ir Amim, which closely follows the court cases, estimates that at least 150 households in the neighbourhoods of Sheikh Jarrah and Silwan have been served with expulsion notices and are at various stages in a long legal process.

The settlers are using a 1970 law that allows Jews to reclaim properties lost during the 1948 war surrounding Israel’s creation, a right denied to Palestinians who lost property in the same conflict, including Palestinian citizens of Israel.

Runners pass the Roman Catholic Church of All Nations [Ahmad Gharabli/AFP]
Israel captured East Jerusalem, home to holy sites sacred to Jews, Christians and Muslims, in the 1967 war and annexed it in a move not recognised internationally.

Israel views the entire city as its capital, while Palestinians want East Jerusalem as the capital of their future state.

Meanwhile, some 20 people were injured in separate demonstrations that took place on Friday against illegal Israeli military outposts and settlements near the occupied West Bank city of Nablus.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

Related

More from News

AMC ends dizzying week with more wild moves

It’s been quite a ride for AMC Entertainment Holdings, with the stock’s surge enabling the world’s biggest cinema chain to sell equity and shore up its shaky balance sheet [File: Amir Hamja/Bloomberg]

Biden to meet NATO secretary general ahead of Brussels summit

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will meet with US President Joe Biden at the White House on June 7 [Stephanie Lecocq/Pool via Reuters]

Is this the end of Netanyahu’s 12-year stint as Israel’s PM?

Nigerians on Twitter react to Nigeria’s Twitter suspension

The government said Twitter was being used for activities &#39;capable of undermining Nigeria&#39;s corporate existence&#39; [File: Olivier Douliery/AFP]
Most Read

Putin says US wants to ‘hold back’ Russia as Biden meeting looms

&#39;We need to find ways of looking for a settlement in our relations, which are at an extremely low level now,&#39; Putin said [Dmitri Lovetsky/Pool via Reuters]

Infographic: What you need to know about Israel’s military

Nigeria ‘indefinitely’ suspending Twitter

There was no immediate reaction by Twitter to the announcement by the Nigerian information ministry [File: Soumyabrata Roy/NurPhoto/Getty Images]

As economic crisis wears on, Lebanese can’t even afford manoucheh

The staple food zaatar manoucheh on display in the Lebanese capital of Beirut [Courtesy: M3R]