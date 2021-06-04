Live
News

‘Unacceptable’: Iran slams suspension of UN voting rights

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif expresses his ‘strong dismay’ at the decision, saying Tehran could not pay its arrears due to the US sanctions.

Zarif expressed his 'strong dismay' at the loss of voting rights, in a letter sent to the UN chief [File: Mohd Rasfan/AFP]
Zarif expressed his 'strong dismay' at the loss of voting rights, in a letter sent to the UN chief [File: Mohd Rasfan/AFP]
4 Jun 2021

Iran on Thursday slammed the United Nations’ decision to suspend its voting rights at the General Assembly for failing to pay its dues as “fundamentally flawed, entirely unacceptable and completely unjustified”.

Tehran argues that the $16.2m it owes to the UN is the result of Washington’s crippling sanctions, imposed after former US President Donald Trump in 2018 unilaterally withdrew the US from the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.

Iran’s voting rights at the UN General Assembly were suspended in January under rules for countries whose arrears are equal to or exceed their contributions due for the past two years.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif expressed his “strong dismay” at the loss of voting rights, in a letter sent on Thursday to UN chief Antonio Guterres.

“Iran’s inability to fulfil its financial obligation toward the United Nations is directly caused by ‘unlawful unilateral sanctions’ imposed by the United States,” Zarif wrote, according to the letter posted on his Twitter account.

The UN charter

Zarif said Iran rejected the suspension of its voting privileges because Tehran’s “incapacity to transfer its financial contribution has been entirely beyond its control”.

Guterres, in a May 28 letter to the UN General Assembly, said five nations were barred from voting due to their failure to pay arrears, but added the UN could permit them to vote if it were deemed to be “due to conditions beyond the control” of the member state.

Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for Guterres, said there had been “very intense discussion” with Iran to find a solution.

“It is not from lack of trying, either on our side or their side… but the country falls under a number of bilateral sanctions which makes it a bit challenging,” Dujarric told reporters.

“These discussions are continuing in good faith.”

Zarif urged the UN leadership to “remain true to the purposes and principles” of the UN charter, and to “refrain from any decision that betrays the spirit of sovereign equality of member states, and weakens multilateralism”.

The US withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal and reimposition of sanctions led to Iran stepping up its nuclear activities.

US President Joe Biden has signalled his readiness to revive the accord, and global powers have been meeting in Vienna since early April in a bid to do so, with a fresh round of talks slated to begin next week.

Source: AFP

Related

More from News

Lebanon urges UN to find alternative funding for Hariri tribunal

Diab says Lebanon&#39;s financial difficulties should not hinder the completion of the tribunal&#39;s work [File: Dalati Nohra/Handout via Reuters]

UN says ADF rebels killed 57 civilians in DR Congo’s restive east

DR Congo&#39;s army is battling scores of armed groups in the country&#39;s east [FILE:Nicolas Postal/EPA]

Fake medicines, recycled PPE: Scammers worsen India COVID misery

Relatives mourn death of their loved one due to coronavirus at a cremation ground in Allahabad (Prayagraj) [File: Sanjay Kanojia/AFP]

‘Uyghur Tribunal’ hears evidence of alleged China abuses

The tribunal will be chaired by prominent human rights lawyer Geoffrey Nice, who led the prosecution of ex-Serbian President Slobodan Milosevic [Alberto Pezzali/AP]
Most Read

Muslims near India’s Hindu temple allege pressure to vacate homes

Spread across an area of 52 acres (21 hectares), the temple traces its origin to the 11th century monk, Guru Gorakhnath [File: Manoj Singh/Al Jazeera]

Infographic: What you need to know about Israel’s military

Hong Kong police out in force to prevent Tiananmen commemoration

Police closed off parts of Hong Kong&#39;s Victoria Park on Friday after banning the territory&#39;s annual vigil to remember the Tiananmen Square crackdown in 1989 [Vincent Yu/AP Photo]

‘No difference’: Palestinians react to Israeli coalition deal

Yamina party leader Naftali Bennett, left, speaks to Yesh Atid party leader Yair Lapid during a special session of the Knesset [Ronen Zvulun/Pool/Photo/AP]