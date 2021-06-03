Live
News

Qatar releases Kenyan man charged with ‘spreading disinformation’

Bidali, a security guard who blogged about life as a migrant worker in Qatar, was charged with receiving payment ‘by a foreign agent’.

Qatar’s treatment of migrant workers and its human rights record have been under the spotlight since it was awarded the hosting of football’s 2022 FIFA World Cup [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Qatar’s treatment of migrant workers and its human rights record have been under the spotlight since it was awarded the hosting of football’s 2022 FIFA World Cup [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
By Faras Ghani
3 Jun 2021

Doha, Qatar – A Kenyan national, arrested in Qatar last month and charged with “spreading disinformation”, has been released but charges against him have not been dropped, according to rights organisations.

The 28-year-old Malcolm Bidali, who works as a security guard in the capital Doha for GSS Certis, was arrested from his accommodation on May 5 and “placed under investigation for violating Qatar’s security laws and regulations”, Qatar’s Government Communication Office (GCO) said last month.

On May 30, the GCO said Bidali was “formally charged with offences related to payments received by a foreign agent for the creation and distribution of disinformation within the State of Qatar”.

Salem al-Mohannadi, the Qatari owner of GSS Certis, confirmed to Al Jazeera that the 28-year-old was released.

“He has been released but I don’t have any more details,” al-Mohannadi told Al Jazeera on Thursday. “This is a government case now. We are fully behind our country and it’s difficult to understand who is working against Qatar.”

Rights groups have voiced concern that his arrest may be in reprisal for human rights work.

Blogging under the pseudonym Noah, Bidali wrote about labour rights issues, including long working hours, issues with wages, working conditions and unsuitable accommodation and conditions at his workplace.

Earlier, Migrant-Rights.Org, where Bidali used to blog about life as a migrant worker in Qatar, confirmed that Bidali was “released from custody but the charges against him remain”.

Qatar’s government declined to comment when contacted by Al Jazeera.

It had earlier said Bidali was “receiving legal advice and representation ahead of the court date, which has not yet been set”.

In a tweet, Migrant-Rights.Org claimed that “until his release earlier this week, he had received no legal counsel”.

Last month, rights groups, including Amnesty International, said in a statement that Bidali told his mother in a phone call on May 20 that he was being held in solitary confinement and had no access to a lawyer.

The International Labour Organization (ILO) office in Doha said it was following the case “closely”.

“The Office is not in a position to comment on the charges, but it is essential that Mr Bidali receives due process,” the ILO said in a statement sent to Al Jazeera last month.

“The International Trade Union Confederation have offered to provide support for Mr Bidali’s independent legal representation, and the ILO Office will continue to monitor developments.”

Just days before his arrest, Bidali, who moved to Qatar in 2016, made an online presentation to civil society groups on the state of migrant workers in Qatar, giving his experience working as a security guard there.

A suspicious link was also sent to him via a tweet which some experts said was a phishing attack to track down Bidali. The Twitter account has since been disabled.

A spokesperson for Migrant-Rights.Org told Al Jazeera last month the organisation connected with Bidali last year and “he was keen to help other workers in distress, especially during the pandemic”.

In a Twitter post, the organisation said: “It’s critical to underscore that none of @Noaharticulates blog posts and initiatives can be considered ‘disinformation’. The content of his advocacy was always nuanced and multi-layered, with the sole intent of improving conditions in Qatar – not maligning the country.”

Qatar’s treatment of migrant workers and its human rights record have been under the spotlight since it was awarded the hosting of football’s 2022 FIFA World Cup.

However, the country has carried out several labour reforms in the run-up to the mega event that takes place in November and December next year.

In August 2020, Qatar announced landmark changes to the labour law, including scrapping the need for a no-objection certificate. Earlier this year, a new minimum wage law was also introduced.

Source: Al Jazeera

Related

More from News

Africa faces ‘rising threat’ of a COVID third wave: WHO

Africa has officially registered more than 4.8 million coronavirus cases and 130,000 deaths, according to the WHO, representing 2.9 percent of global cases and 3.7 percent of deaths [File: Monicah Mwangi/Reuters]

Belarus airs questioning of jailed journalist Protasevich

Protasevich was arrested last month after the May 23 Ryanair flight from Greece to Lithuania he was on board was forced to land in Minsk [ONT channel via AP]

Global food prices surge again, stoking inflation fears

Prolonged price increases across staple commodities are trickling through to store shelves, with countries from Kenya to Mexico reporting higher food costs [File: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg]

US student speech calling for reproductive rights goes viral

In her speech, Paxton Smith slammed the &#39;war on the rights&#39; of her body and those of other girls and women by the &#39;heartbeat bill&#39;, signed into law late last month [File: Chris Aluka Berry/Reuters]
Most Read
OPINION

Netanyahu’s Netanyahus take charge in Israel

Top (left to right): Opposition leader Yair Lapid, former defence minister Naftali Bennett, former interior minister Gideon Saar, former defence minister Avigdor Lieberman. Bottom (left to right) politician Nitzan Horowitz, alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz, head of United Arab List Mansour Abbas, leader of the Labor Party Merav Michaeli. Lapid informed President Reuben Rivlin he had mustered enough support to achieve a government of &#39;change&#39; that may signal the end of Benjamin Netanyahu&#39;s leadership and two years of political crisis [File: AFP]

Buckingham Palace ‘banned’ ethnic minorities from office jobs

Documents obtained by The Guardian also revealed Queen Elizabeth II has been exempt from race and gender equality laws for more than four decades since their introduction in the UK in the 1970s [Steve Parsons/PA Wire/Pool via Reuters]

Will Israel be held accountable for war crimes?

Israeli strikes destroyed at least 2,000 housing units and damaged more than 15,000 others in Gaza during the 11-day attack [Mohammed Salem/Reuters]

‘Controlling the situation’: Oman leader quickly quells protests

Oman&#39;s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq at al-Alam palace in Muscat. [File: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Pool via Reuters]