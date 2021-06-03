Live
News

Nigeria’s northwest region facing humanitarian crisis: MSF warns

MSF says it has already treated thousands of children for acute malnutrition, measles, malaria and other conditions.

MSF is providing medical assistance to children and women in the Anka General Hospital [File: Kola Sulaimon/AFP]
MSF is providing medical assistance to children and women in the Anka General Hospital [File: Kola Sulaimon/AFP]
3 Jun 2021

Rising violence in northwest Nigeria’s Zamfara state is stoking a humanitarian crisis, according to international medical charity Doctors Without Borders (Medecins Sans Frontieres, or MSF).

The region has struggled with decades-long communal clashes over resources but more recently some groups have become more violent – looting, stealing and kidnapping for ransom, and people are fleeing to areas where aid groups are struggling to respond.

In a statement published on Thursday, MSF said it had already treated 10,300 children in Zamfara between January and April for severe acute malnutrition, measles, malaria and other conditions.

“This is 54 percent higher than in the same period last year,” said an MSF doctor, Godwin Emudanohwo.

“People here need food, safe water and vaccinations now. Families tell us they won’t be able to farm for the new season, which means a new cycle of hunger.”

Nearly 700,000 people were internally displaced in northwest and north-central Nigeria in February, including more than 124,000 in Zamfara alone, according to the UN’s migration agency, IOM.

The authorities are struggling to respond in a region that has already recorded the highest poverty rate in Nigeria, the International Crisis Group (ICG) think-tank said in a report.

“As of 2019, all seven states in the zone had poverty levels above the national average … Millions lack access to basic health care and clean water, and immunisation coverage is far below national goals,” it said.

In Zamfara state, criminal gangs known locally as bandits have set up camps in Rugu forest, which they use as a springboard for attacks in neighbouring Kaduna, Katsina, Sokoto, Kebbi and Niger states.

Security forces, who are also battling a more than decade-long armed rebellion in the northeast of the country, are being stretched thin.

As violence spirals in the northwest, sexual violence has intensified, MSF said, as gunmen assault some of their kidnapped victims.

Fear of travelling along dangerous roads means that rape survivors often seek support late, or not at all, the aid group said.

“What is happening here is a humanitarian emergency that needs urgent attention and a fast and proper response,” said Froukje Pelsma, MSF head of mission in Nigeria.

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from News

Danish parliament approves law to deport asylum seekers

Critics worry the plan will undermine the safety and welfare of refugees and compromise their human rights as well as allow Denmark to duck its obligations within the EU [File: Jens Norgaard/AFP]

Cash-strapped Lebanon tribunal scraps start of new trial

Last year the tribunal convicted Salim Jamil Ayyash, a former member of Hezbollah, in absentia for the bombing that killed Rafik Hariri and 21 others [File: Anwar Amro/AFP]

As chemical cargo ship sinks off Sri Lanka, locals fear the worst

A Sri Lanka navy officer watches his colleagues collecting plastic pellets in Pamunugama [Aanya Wipulasena/Al Jazeera]

Will Israel be held accountable for war crimes?

Israeli strikes destroyed at least 2,000 housing units and damaged more than 15,000 others in Gaza during the 11-day attack [Mohammed Salem/Reuters]
Most Read

Netanyahu foes push for quick vote to end his 12-year rule

Naftali Bennett, right, and Yair Lapid, left, are attempting to remove Benjamin Netanyahu after more than a decade in power [Reuters]

‘Controlling the situation’: Oman leader quickly quells protests

Oman&#39;s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq at al-Alam palace in Muscat. [File: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Pool via Reuters]

Israeli opposition heads agree to form gov’t, boot Netanyahu out

Under the coalition agreement, Naftali Bennett (left) and Yair Lapid (right) will rotate the position of prime minister [Reuters]

UN experts say Kashmir leader ‘stripped naked, hung upside down’

An Indian paramilitary soldier stands guard during lockdown in Srinagar, Indian-administered Kashmir [File: Farooq Khan/EPA]