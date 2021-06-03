Live
News|Coronavirus pandemic

Africa faces ‘rising threat’ of a COVID third wave: WHO

The UN health agency warns coronavirus cases are surging in many countries on the continent.

Africa has officially registered more than 4.8 million coronavirus cases and 130,000 deaths, according to the WHO, representing 2.9 percent of global cases and 3.7 percent of deaths [File: Monicah Mwangi/Reuters]
Africa has officially registered more than 4.8 million coronavirus cases and 130,000 deaths, according to the WHO, representing 2.9 percent of global cases and 3.7 percent of deaths [File: Monicah Mwangi/Reuters]
3 Jun 2021

Healthcare systems across Africa are “far from ready” to cope with a fresh surge of coronavirus infections, with vaccine deliveries at a near standstill and cases surging in many countries, the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned.

“Many African hospitals and clinics are still far from ready to cope with a huge rise in critically ill patients,” WHO regional director for Africa, Matshidiso Moeti, said on Thursday.

“The threat of a third wave in Africa is real and rising,” she added in a virtual briefing.

Africa has officially registered more than 4.8 million cases and 130,000 deaths, according to the WHO, representing 2.9 percent of global cases and 3.7 percent of deaths.

According to a survey conducted by the WHO in May, the essential health facilities and personnel required to manage critically ill COVID-19 patients are grossly inadequate in many African countries.

Of 23 countries surveyed, most had less than one intensive care unit bed per 100,000 population and only one-third had mechanical ventilators. In comparison, countries like Germany and the United States have more than 25 beds per 100,000 people.

“Treatment is the last line of defence against this virus and we cannot let it be breached,” Moeti stressed, calling for better equipment for hospitals and medical staff.

Rising cases

In recent weeks, the continent has seen a rise in infections. South Africa, officially the most affected African country, has tightened health restrictions and now has more than 1.6 million cases and 56,439 deaths.

In the capital of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Kinshasa, the WHO detected an “exponential rise” last month in cases that mirrored a “clear deterioration” in the wider province.

A DRC health ministry official confirmed “the third wave of COVID-19 is already there – it’s the Indian [Delta] and South African [Beta] variants”.

“This wave could be deadlier than the previous ones,” the official said, blaming lax adherence to social distancing and face masks.

Meanwhile in Uganda, the number of cases has jumped 131 percent in one week with outbreaks in schools and an increase in cases among health workers. Angola and Namibia are also seeing a resurgence.

Simultaneously, the continent is facing a shortage of vaccines and deliveries are almost at a standstill in Africa, according to WHO, which hopes for new deliveries in the coming months through the international COVAX scheme, including a pledge of 80 million doses from the United States.

Only 2 percent of Africans to date have received at least one shot, compared with 11 percent of the world’s population, according to Our World in Data. Six countries have not kicked off inoculation, four of which are in Africa: Tanzania, Burundi, Chad and Eritrea.

Separately on Thursday, the head of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), John Nkengasong, slammed rich countries once again for failing to step up their effort in guaranteeing more equitable access to vaccines.

“I would like to make a moral case to the leaders of the G7 that our limited supply of vaccines on the continent has definitely a serious boding for us, a serious economic boding for us,” he said during a press briefing.

“Perhaps it is a greater moral boding for those who are sitting on excess doses of vaccines; because actually, they want to be on the right side of history.”

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

Related

More from News

Qatar releases Kenyan man charged with ‘spreading disinformation’

Qatar’s treatment of migrant workers and its human rights record have been under the spotlight since it was awarded the hosting of football’s 2022 FIFA World Cup [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]

Belarus airs questioning of jailed journalist Protasevich

Protasevich was arrested last month after the May 23 Ryanair flight from Greece to Lithuania he was on board was forced to land in Minsk [ONT channel via AP]

Global food prices surge again, stoking inflation fears

Prolonged price increases across staple commodities are trickling through to store shelves, with countries from Kenya to Mexico reporting higher food costs [File: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg]

US student speech calling for reproductive rights goes viral

In her speech, Paxton Smith slammed the &#39;war on the rights&#39; of her body and those of other girls and women by the &#39;heartbeat bill&#39;, signed into law late last month [File: Chris Aluka Berry/Reuters]
Most Read
OPINION

Netanyahu’s Netanyahus take charge in Israel

Top (left to right): Opposition leader Yair Lapid, former defence minister Naftali Bennett, former interior minister Gideon Saar, former defence minister Avigdor Lieberman. Bottom (left to right) politician Nitzan Horowitz, alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz, head of United Arab List Mansour Abbas, leader of the Labor Party Merav Michaeli. Lapid informed President Reuben Rivlin he had mustered enough support to achieve a government of &#39;change&#39; that may signal the end of Benjamin Netanyahu&#39;s leadership and two years of political crisis [File: AFP]

Buckingham Palace ‘banned’ ethnic minorities from office jobs

Documents obtained by The Guardian also revealed Queen Elizabeth II has been exempt from race and gender equality laws for more than four decades since their introduction in the UK in the 1970s [Steve Parsons/PA Wire/Pool via Reuters]

Will Israel be held accountable for war crimes?

Israeli strikes destroyed at least 2,000 housing units and damaged more than 15,000 others in Gaza during the 11-day attack [Mohammed Salem/Reuters]

‘Controlling the situation’: Oman leader quickly quells protests

Oman&#39;s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq at al-Alam palace in Muscat. [File: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Pool via Reuters]