Live
News

Mexico court rules gov’t should legalise recreational cannabis

Decision adds to pressure on Mexican legislators to approve a sweeping legalisation bill that has stalled in Congress.

A person wearing sunglasses in the shape of a cannabis leaf smiles during a demonstration outside Mexico's Senate building to mark the informal cannabis holiday, April 20 (4/20), in Mexico City, Mexico, April 20, 2021 [Henry Romero/Reuters]
A person wearing sunglasses in the shape of a cannabis leaf smiles during a demonstration outside Mexico's Senate building to mark the informal cannabis holiday, April 20 (4/20), in Mexico City, Mexico, April 20, 2021 [Henry Romero/Reuters]
29 Jun 2021

Mexico’s Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation said on Monday the government and Congress should legalise the recreational use of cannabis, bringing the country a step closer to creating one of the world’s largest legal markets for the plant.

The decision adds to pressure on the Mexican Senate to approve a sweeping legalisation bill that has stalled in Congress after modifications.

Backed by the administration of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, the law would mark a major shift in a country bedevilled for years by violence between feuding drug cartels and potentially open a huge market for US and Canadian cannabis companies.

“A historic day for freedoms,” Supreme Court Judge Arturo Zaldivar Lelo de Larrea wrote on his Twitter. “The right to free development of the personality is consolidated in the case of recreational or recreational use of marijuana.”

The declaration issued on Monday removes a legal obstacle for the health ministry to authorise activities related to consuming cannabis for recreational purposes, the court said in a statement.

The ruling was the final step in a drawn-out court procedure to declare unconstitutional a prohibition on non-medical or scientific use of cannabis and its main active ingredient THC.

However, in a point criticised by activists, it established that health authorities must issue the initial permits for cannabis use.

Only people 18 years and older should be able to grow, carry or consume cannabis and its derivatives, the court said.

In an initial ruling in 2015, the Supreme Court said “the absolute prohibition model entails a disproportionate restriction on the right to free development of the personality of consumers”.

Source: Reuters
More from News

In Thailand, Google takes down two maps identifying royal critics

The maps included private data and addresses of hundreds of people and could have put them at risk of violence [File: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters]

Australia’s Perth enters lockdown as Brisbane braces for curbs

More than two million people living in Perth and its surrounding areas join Sydney and Darwin residents in lockdown [File: Russell Cheyne/Reuters]

Slimmer Kim prompts ‘heartbreak’ in North Korea

Kim Jong Un at a Workers&#39; Party meeting on February 8, left, and June 15, 2021. North Korean state TV broadcast a comment from a citizen expressing concern at his weight loss [Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP]

Euro 2020: Switzerland stuns world champion France on penalties

Switzerland&#39;s goalkeeper Yann Sommer saves a penalty by France&#39;s forward Kylian Mbappe during their Euro 2020 round of 16 football match on June 28 [Franck Fife/Pool via AFP]
Most Read

Ethiopia declares ceasefire as rebels retake Tigray capital

Ethiopia&#39;s government says it has accepted a unilateral ceasefire in its Tigray region after nearly eight months of deadly conflict [File: Ben Curtis/AP Photo]

US forces in Syria attacked after air raids on armed groups

The US military said it targeted operational and weapons storage facilities at two locations in Syria and one location in Iraq in air raids on Sunday [File: Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters]

Bill and Melinda Gates divorce highlights work outside foundation

For Melinda French Gates, 56, the divorce could mean that more resources will be focused on Pivotal Ventures, her 90-person incubation and investment firm largely focused on gender equality [File: Jasper Juinen/Bloomberg]

As China’s Communist Party turns 100, economic challenges loom

China’s leaders steer clear of the phrase &#39;middle-income trap&#39; - a condition where a country fails to reach a higher, more developed status - but that’s where the country could end up if leaders fail to address those fissures [File: Carlos Barria/Reuters]