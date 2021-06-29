Live
News|Arts and Culture

Greece recovers stolen Picasso, Mondrian paintings

Culture minister hails day of ‘great joy’ as famous works of art seized from the National Gallery in 2012 are found.

The paintings will now be exhibited once again in the National Gallery, which reopened in March after nine years of renovation work [Costas Baltas/Reuters]
The paintings will now be exhibited once again in the National Gallery, which reopened in March after nine years of renovation work [Costas Baltas/Reuters]
29 Jun 2021

Greece has recovered works of art by Pablo Picasso and Piet Mondrian, stolen from its National Gallery in 2012, authorities said on Tuesday.

Thieves broke into the gallery and snatched Picasso’s 1939 painting “Woman’s Head”, donated by the Spanish artist in 1949, and Dutch painter Mondrian’s “Mill” dated 1905.

To mislead the guard, the thieves had activated the gallery’s alarm system several times before breaking into the building early in the morning. The guard turned off the alarm only to spot one of the thieves through the motion detector.

On Monday, authorities arrested a 49-year-old Greek man who confessed that he had stolen the paintings and led police to a forest outside Athens where he had hidden them, the Citizens’ Protection Ministry said on Tuesday.

Footage handed out by police from the site showed one of the paintings sealed in a package under bushes.

The arrested man said a sketch by Italian painter Guglielmo Caccia, donated to the gallery in 1907 and also stolen in 2012, had been damaged and later destroyed, the ministry said.

The recovered paintings will now be exhibited once again in the National Gallery, which reopened in March after nine years of renovation work, as part of celebrations marking the 200th anniversary of the Greek War of Independence in Athens.

“In our new gallery, they will find the place they deserve,” Citizens’ Protection Minister Michalis Chrisochoidis told a joint news conference with Culture Minister Lina Mendoni.

“Picasso dedicated the painting to the Greek people,” he said. “There was a Greek man who took it away. There were Greeks who brought it back.”

Mendoni said the Picasso painting would have been impossible to sell or display anywhere as it bore a unique inscription from the painter to the Greek people for their fight against fascism.

The inscription, written in French, reads: “For the Greek people, a tribute by Picasso.”

The artist had given the cubist painting to the Greek state in recognition of the country’s resistance to Nazi Germany during a painful 1941-44 occupation.

“This painting is of special importance and emotional value as the great painter personally dedicated it to the Greek people for their struggle against fascist and Nazi forces and bears his hand-written dedication,” Mendoni told reporters, adding a “great wound” had been healed with its return.

“Today is a special day … [of] great joy and emotion.”

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from News

Israel’s Lapid inaugurates embassy on first official UAE visit

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid (centre) applauds as a plaque is revealed during an inauguration ceremony at Israel&#39;s embassy in Abu Dhabi [Shlomi Amsalem/GPO)/Reuters]

Walmart launches low-priced own brand analog insulin in US

Produced in partnership with pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk, Walmart&#39;s new diabetes products are intended for use by patients with both type 1 and type 2 diabetes, Walmart said [File: Edgard Garrido/Reuters]

Top US general says security in Afghanistan deteriorating

United States Army General Austin Miller tells journalists in Kabul, Afghanistan that the country is at risk of descending into civil war [Ahmad Seir/AP Photo]

Taliban fighters launch attack on Afhganistan’s Ghazni

Most Read

Tigray rebels vow to drive out ‘enemies’ after retaking Mekelle

Tigray&#39;s prewar government hailed its fighters&#39; advances and said the capital Mekelle is fully under its control [File: Ben Curtis/AP Photo]
OPINION

What is Critical Race Theory?

Opponents of Critical Race Theory attend a packed Loudoun County School board meeting. Later, the meeting erupted into chaos, and two people were detained, Ashburn, Virginia, US, June 22, 2021 [File: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters]

Demolitions begin in occupied East Jerusalem’s Silwan

Palestinian residents stand by the rubble of a shop demolished by Israeli authorities in the occupied East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Silwan [Ahmad Gharabil/AFP]

Roma see little hope as they mourn ‘Czech George Floyd’

Hundreds of people remembered slain Roma, Stanislav Tomas, who died in the city a week ago shortly after being arrested by police [Martin Divisek/EPA-EFE]