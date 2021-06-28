Live
News

Russian court upholds nine-year sentence for US ex-Marine Reed

US ambassador calls the decision an ‘absurd miscarriage of justice’ as Trevor Reed plans further appeal.

Former United States Marine Trevor Reed, who was detained in 2019 and accused of assaulting police officers, stands inside a defendants' cage during a court hearing in Moscow [File: Maxim Shemetov/Reuters]
Former United States Marine Trevor Reed, who was detained in 2019 and accused of assaulting police officers, stands inside a defendants' cage during a court hearing in Moscow [File: Maxim Shemetov/Reuters]
28 Jun 2021

A Russian appeals court on Monday upheld a nine-year prison sentence for Trevor Reed, a former United States Marine who was convicted last year of endangering the lives of two police officers in August 2019, charges he denies.

US Ambassador John Sullivan, who returned to Moscow last week after leaving in April amid a diplomatic crisis, said he regretted the court’s decision.

“Today marks another sad milestone as Trevor Reed’s appeal was denied,” Sullivan said, in comments shared on Twitter by the embassy’s spokesperson.

“[It is] another absurd miscarriage of justice in Russia as the world watches,” Sullivan said.

Reed’s defence team plans to lodge a further appeal, the RIA news agency cited Reed’s lawyer as saying.

Reed, at the time a student from Texas, allegedly attacked police while drunk after attending a party in Moscow.

His family has cited what they say are irregularities in the proceedings and said the prosecution’s request for a nearly 10-year sentence was excessive.

“This is completely a political case,” Reed told journalists after his guilty verdict in July 2020. “I will be asking my government for political support.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart President Joe Biden discussed the topic of prisoner swaps at talks in Geneva this month.

Biden and Putin agreed in Geneva to hold talks on arms control and to return their respective ambassadors to their posts, but discord remained between Washington and Moscow on human rights, cyberattacks, election interference and Ukraine.

The meeting on June 16 was the first between the two leaders since Biden took office in January, and lasted for more than three hours.

Reed is one of a number of Americans jailed in Russia on what their families and US government officials have said are exaggerated charges.

Paul Whelan, a 50-year-old former US Marine, was sentenced in May 2020 to 16 years in prison on espionage charges in a case US officials have called a mockery of justice.

Source: Reuters

Related

More from News

Freed US editor says he was tortured in Myanmar

US journalist Nathan Maung speaks after being deported from Myanmar following more than three months in detention [Handout via Reuters]

Juul to pay North Carolina $40M for targeting teens with e-cigs

Juul, which is partially owned by Altria Group Inc, has seen sales fall after halting all advertising and social media promotion and pulling most of its flavours except for menthol [File: Elijah Nouvelage/Reuters]

Ethiopia declares immediate, unilateral ceasefire in Tigray

Ethiopia&#39;s government said in a statement carried by state media Monday, June 28, 2021, that it has &#34;positively accepted&#34; a call for an immediate, unilateral cease-fire in its Tigray region after nearly eight months of deadly conflict [File: Ben Curtis/AP Photo]

Italy calls for African task force to tackle growing ISIL threat

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, shakes hands with Di Maio at the end of their joint press conference following a meeting of the US-led coalition against ISIL in Rome [Angelo Carconi/AFP]
Most Read

Iraqi PM slams US raids as ‘blatant violation’ of its sovereignty

The US has 2,500 soldiers in Iraq, deployed as part of an international coalition to fight what remains of the ISIL group [File: Matthew Burch/EPA]

As China’s Communist Party turns 100, economic challenges loom

China’s leaders steer clear of the phrase &#39;middle-income trap&#39; - a condition where a country fails to reach a higher, more developed status - but that’s where the country could end up if leaders fail to address those fissures [File: Carlos Barria/Reuters]

Bill and Melinda Gates divorce highlights work outside foundation

For Melinda French Gates, 56, the divorce could mean that more resources will be focused on Pivotal Ventures, her 90-person incubation and investment firm largely focused on gender equality [File: Jasper Juinen/Bloomberg]

Ukraine, US launch Black Sea drills despite Russian protest

Sea Breeze 2021 will last two weeks and involve about 5,000 military personnel from NATO and other allies, and approximately 30 ships and 40 aircraft [File: Ukrainian Defence Ministry/Handout via Reuters]