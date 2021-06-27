Live
News|Human Rights

Saudi Arabia releases two prominent women’s rights activists

Samar Badawi and Nassima al-Sadah were arrested in August 2018 as part of a government crackdown against dissent.

Nassima al-Sadah, left, and Samar Badawi were held in detention for nearly three years [AFP &amp; EPA]
Nassima al-Sadah, left, and Samar Badawi were held in detention for nearly three years [AFP & EPA]
27 Jun 2021

Saudi Arabia has released two prominent women’s rights activists held in detention for nearly three years, a rights group has confirmed.

“Human rights defenders Samar Badawi and Nassima al-Sadah have been released following the expiry of the sentences against them,” ALQST for Human Rights said in a tweet on Sunday.

The activists were arrested in August 2018 as part of a then widening government crackdown against peaceful dissent.

Most of those imprisoned, estimated to be in the dozens, campaigned for the right to drive and an end to the kingdom’s male guardianship system, which requires women to obtain the consent of a male relative for major decisions.

Badawi received the United States’ International Women of Courage Award in 2012 for challenging the guardianship system, and was among the first women who signed a petition calling on the government to allow women to drive, vote and run in local elections.

She is also the sister of Raif Badawi, a prominent human rights campaigner, who was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2014 on charges of “insulting Islam” on his blog.

Al-Sadah, from the restive Shia-majority Qatif province, has also campaigned for the right to drive and to abolish the guardianship system. She was a candidate in the 2015 local elections which saw women run in elections for the first time.

Her name was ultimately removed by authorities.

Some of the women’s rights activists arrested in 2018 include Eman al-Nafjan, Loujain al-Hathloul, Aziza al-Yousef, Aisha al-Manea, Ibrahim Modeimigh and Mohammed al-Rabea.

Though authorities overturned the decades-old ban on women driving, Saudi authorities justified the arrests by saying the activists had suspicious contacts with foreign entities and offering financial support to “enemies overseas”.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

Related

More from News

Oman reports record number of COVID deaths

Omani health officials have warned of an acute shortage of hospital beds amid the spread of highly transmissible coronavirus variants [File:AFP]

India military base in Kashmir hit by suspected drone attack

A National Investigation Agency team arrives at the Jammu air force station after two suspected blasts were reported early morning [Channi Anand/AP Photo]

China releases new video, images from its Zhurong Mars rover

Chinese rover Zhurong and the lander of the Tianwen-1 mission, captured on the surface of Mars by a camera detached from the rover, are seen in this image released by the China National Space Administration on June 11 [File: CNSA/Handout via Reuters]

Migrant workers flee Dhaka ahead of Bangladesh COVID lockdown

People board a ferry after authorities ordered a new lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus [Munir Uz Zaman/AFP]
Most Read

‘Dragon Man’ skull discovered in China could be new human species

Scientists says Dragon Man is a closer ancestor of modern man than the Neanderthals [Chuang Zhao/EurekAlert handout photo/AFP]

Thousands flee Kunduz as fighting rages between gov’t, Taliban

Fighting has raged across Kunduz province for days, with the Taliban and Afghan forces engaged in bloody battles [Reuters]

Erdogan takes first step in controversial Istanbul canal project

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during the groundbreaking ceremony of Sazlidere Bridge over the planned route of Kanal Istanbul, [Presidential Press Office/Handout via Reuters]

Sajid Javid named UK health secretary after Matt Hancock resigns

Javid served as finance minister from 2019 to 2020 and interior minister in 2018 [File: Phil Noble/Reuters]